Insights on the Legal Process Outsourcing Global Market to 2027 - by Location, Services, Organization Size, End-use Industry and Region

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market

Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Process Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legal process outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 11.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 61.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Legal process outsourcing (LPO) is a practice adopted by a law firm or corporation to acquire legal support services from an offshore service provider. It increases the efficiency and quality of legal procedures and allows organizations to focus their in-house legal workforce on higher-value activities. It is supported using software tools and electronic discovery, which manages large data and reduces the time and cost incurred on legal work. Some of the widely offered services by LPO include agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services



Legal Process Outsourcing Market Trends:

The rising need for drafting agreements, contracts, meeting minutes, and letters for clients represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, stringent cyber, tax, and intellectual property laws in several countries mandate companies to comply with industry standards. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the utilization of predictive analytic tools to reduce turnover time, integrate artificial intelligence (AI) tools with legal outsourcing services and improve business efficiencies of the financial firms. This, along with the growing focus of corporate organizations on core competencies, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, there is an emergence of several outsourcing destinations for LPO with significant cost reductions. This, in confluence with the increasing awareness about the availability of virtual law assistants and law process automation, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, leading market players are currently undertaking several initiatives to acquire non-disclosure agreements and certifications. They are also focusing on building strong service level agreements (SLAs), which are projected to strengthen the growth of the market



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global legal process outsourcing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on location, services, organization size and end use industry



Breakup by Location:

Offshore

Onshore

Breakup by Services:

Contract Drafting

Review and Management

Compliance Assistance

eDiscovery

Litigation Support

Patent Support

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Automotive

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Clairvolex, Clarivate, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Elevate Services Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Infosys Limited, Integreon Inc., Lex Outsourcing, Mindcrest Inc. (DWF Group), Morae Global Corporation, QuisLex Inc. and UnitedLex Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global legal process outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global legal process outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global legal process outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Location

6.1 Offshore

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Onshore

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Services

7.1 Contract Drafting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Review and Management

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Compliance Assistance

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 eDiscovery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Litigation Support

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Patent Support

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Government

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Clairvolex

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Clarivate

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Elevate Services Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Ernst & Young Global Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Infosys Limited

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Integreon Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Lex Outsourcing

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Mindcrest Inc. (DWF Group)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Morae Global Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 QuisLex Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 UnitedLex Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjwxbv

