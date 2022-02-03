Insights on the Lab-on-a-Chip Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, Technology, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab-on-a-chip market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the growing focus on the number of LoC applications in the medical field and the rising incidence related to chronic diseases. For instance, In June 2020, Singapore-based Sengenics, the Functional Proteomics Company, has announced the launch of ImmuSAFE COVID+, a multi-antigen, multi-domain, fully quantitative serology test. The ImmuSAFE is a lab-based biochip test that utilises Sengenics' patented KREX protein folding technology.

The global lab-on-a-chip market impacted positively during the COVID-19 pandemic despite most of the economic activities were halted during Q1 and Q2 2020. The activities associated with the manufacturing of products related to lab-on-a-chip had increased owing to the COVID-19 antibody test.

The global lab-on-a-chip market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, and end-user. Based on the product type segment, the market is segmented into reagents and consumables, and instruments. Among these, the instruments and reagents and consumables segments are anticipated to experience rapid growth. Based on the application segment, the market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Based on the technology segment, the market is segmented into DNA microarrays and microfluidic chips. Further, based on the end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and individuals.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest-growing region in the market. Increasing technological development along with investments in scientific research which were once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Italy, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies, to be planned predominantly in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing number of people getting affected by infectious disease in the Asian economies of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China, is set to increase the demand for lab-on-a-chip in diagnosis.

Further, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (CytoFluidix), and Abbott Laboratories, Inc., among others are the key players in the market, which are adopting different strategies such as new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, among others.

Market Segmentation

  1. Global Lab-On-A-Chip Market Research And Analysis By Product Type

  2. Global Lab-On-A-Chip Market Research And Analysis By Application

  3. Global Lab-On-A-Chip Market Research And Analysis By Technology

  4. Global Lab-On-A-Chip Market Research And Analysis By End-User

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global lab-on-a-chip market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global lab-on-a-chip market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are global lab-on-a-chip market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market By Product Type
5.1.1. Reagents & Consumable
5.1.2. Instruments
5.2. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market By Application
5.2.1. Genomics
5.2.2. Proteomics
5.2.3. Diagnostics
5.2.4. Drug Discovery
5.3. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market By Technology
5.3.1. DNA Microarrays
5.3.2. Microfluidic Chip
5.4. Global Lab-on-a-Chip Market By End User
5.4.1. Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs
5.4.2. Pharmaceutical Companies
5.4.3. Individuals

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. South Korea
6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. 1DROP Diagnostics
7.2. Abbott Laboratories
7.3. Adhesives Research, Inc.
7.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
7.5. Axxicon Moulds Eindhoven B.V.
7.6. BioFluidix GmbH
7.7. BioForce Nanosciences, Inc.
7.8. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.9. BluSense Diagnostics, Inc.
7.10. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (CytoFluidix)
7.11. Danaher Corp.
7.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
7.13. Fluidigm Corp.
7.14. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
7.15. Genalyte, Inc.
7.16. HiComp Microtech (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
7.17. IDEX Corp.
7.18. Illumina, Inc
7.19. LabSmith, Inc.
7.20. Micralyne, Inc.
7.21. PerkinElmer Inc.
7.22. RheoSense, Inc.
7.23. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
7.24. Syrris Ltd.
7.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7.26. ZenLeads, Inc.
7.27. Zepto Life Technology, LLC

