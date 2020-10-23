Insights on the Kidney Disease Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, End-user, and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Diagnosis, Treatment); End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US $133,444.71 million by 2027 from US $81,128.11millionin 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global kidney disease market,and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Based on product type, the global kidney disease market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Kidney diseases can be diagnosed with the help of various tests, such as blood tests, urine tests, and imaging tests. The tests must be performed in case of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure. Early kidney disease usually does not show any symptoms. Testing is the only way to know how well kidneys are working.Increasing number of treatment procedures and product development are likely to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.



High prevalence of chronic diseases leading to kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the kidney disease treatments are the key factors driving the growth of the kidney disease market. Moreover, increase in preference for robotic surgeries for kidney diseases is likely to have positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, undiagnosed cases of kidney disease are restricting the market growth.



Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie's Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Sysmex Corp, Fresenius Medical Care SE & Co. KGaA,and Siemens Healthineers AG are among the leading companies operating in the kidney disease market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elwq4z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

