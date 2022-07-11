Insights on the IVD Raw Materials Global Market to 2027 - Key Players Include Aalto Bio Reagents, Fapon Biotech, Fujirebio and Merck

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Raw Materials Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the rise in chronic conditions and patient populations, the demand for diagnostics and laboratory tests increases. The growing demand for antigen and antibody-based tests that increased during COVID-19 led to its major market share.

The Europe region is one of the matured markets for in-vitro diagnostic; the large laboratory instruments are highly automated compared to most point-of-care testing devices. Automation has increased the speed and ease of using the devices the workforce is thoroughly trained and adopted. Furthermore, the global IVD raw materials market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 9.91 billion and absolute growth of 40.73% by 2027.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the IVD raw materials market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases

  • Growing Awareness for Early Diagnosis and Disease Prevention

  • Surge In Demand for IVD Testing & Devices

  • Rise In Availability of Advanced Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnostics

Key Highlights

  • Growing trends for point of care diagnostics and personalized medicine contribute to the growth of the IVD raw materials market.

  • Investment in the development and commercial launch of IVD instruments and rapid test kits to diagnose several infectious diseases and their applications in the research segment will boost the market in developed countries.

  • In 2021, pharma & biotech companies accounted for the major share of 62.19% in the global IVD raw materials market. However, diagnostic laboratories are likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.37% during the forecast period.

  • Vendors offer a broad portfolio of quality enzymes that are highly suitable for manufacturing diagnostic kits and reagents. Manufacturers are also exploring new enzyme sources from enormous enzymes and optimizing and transforming the most appropriate enzyme molecules.

Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers of IVD raw materials are focusing on their proprietary processing techniques that satisfy the raw material requirements of the IVD industry and provide IVD raw materials made to their own with the off-the-shelf specification. Vendors are constantly investing resources in R&D projects based on market trends and the demand for general health management.

Key players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to enhance sales and profit margins. Strategic M&As continue to be an essential competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share. Vendors also focus on developing and commercializing innovative analyzers, COVID-19 PCR rapid test kits, and consumables to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the IVD raw materials market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Point-Of-Care Pcr Diagnostics
8.2 Surge in Preference for Personalized Medicine
8.3 Rise in Demand for Molecular Diagnostics
8.4 Advanced Technologies in Ivd Products

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases
9.2 Growing Awareness of Early Diagnosis and Disease Prevention
9.3 High Demand for Ivd Tests & Devices
9.4 Rise in Availability of Advanced Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnostics

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lot-To-Lot Variations in Ivd Reagents
10.2 Stringent Regulations for Product Approvals
10.3 Lower Penetration of Ivd Devices in Lmics

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Antibodies & Antigens
12.4 Enzymes
12.5 Proteins
12.6 Biological Buffers
12.7 Others

13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Clinical Chemistry
13.4 Immunochemistry
13.5 Molecular Diagnostics
13.6 Others

14 End-user
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Pharma/Biotech & Medtech Companies
14.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
14.5 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 Europe
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries

17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries

18 Apac
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries

20. Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries

21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis

22. Key Company Profiles
22.1 Aalto Bio Reagents
22.2 Fapon Biotech
22.3 Fujirebio
22.4 Merck Kgaa
22.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
22.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

23. Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Abclonal
23.2 Bbi Solutions
23.3 Beijing Diagreat Biotechnology
23.4 Biofootprints Healthcare
23.5 Bioporto
23.6 Creative Diagnostics
23.7 Cusabio Technology
23.8 Euprotein
23.9 Eximio Biotec
23.10 Genscript Probio
23.11 Getein Biotech
23.12 Glentham Life Sciences
23.13 Hytest
23.14 Immunodiagnostics
23.15 Lgc
23.16 Medix Biochemica
23.17 Meridian Bioscience
23.18 More Diagnostics
23.19 Mp Biomedicals
23.20 Nanjing Okay Biotechnology
23.21 Nitto Boseki
23.22 Oyc Europe
23.23 Prahas Healthcare
23.24 Promega
23.25 Reagent
23.26 Rockland Immunochemicals
23.27 Sekisui Diagnostics
23.28 Serion Immunologics
23.29 Signalway Antibody
23.30 Suzhou Yacoo Science
23.31 Trina Bioreactives
23.32 Watson International
23.33 Wuhan Huamei Biotech

24. Report Summary

25. Quantitative Summary

26. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hfwf8

