Insights on the IoT Managed Services Global Market to 2028: Managed Security, Privacy, and Business Data Management are Three of the Most Important IoT Managed Services for Enterprise

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Managed Services Market by Type (Network, Application, Security, Access, Data), Use Case, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), Industry Vertical, and Region 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the IoT managed service market including network managed service, data managed service, security managed service, and access managed services.

The report conducted a study to identify and measure the scope for IoT managed service in each major market segment, service types, and by global region. The report covers developments in carrier-based services as well as service bureau-based IoT managed service.

Selected Report Findings:

Network IoT managed services as a whole is expected to reach $13.1 billion globally by 2028

Managed security, privacy, and business data management are three of the most important IoT managed services for enterprise

Managed IoT services for the industrial segment will lead the market followed by enterprise, government, and consumer sectors

There is an emerging IoT infrastructure ecosystem in which managed service registry and related database services are a foundational component

IoT managed services are becoming increasingly popular with businesses around the world. For example, automation systems in industrial sectors, and in particular manufacturing companies, are constantly seeking greater operational efficiencies. This includes lower production downtime, lower production costs, and increased productivity, among other benefits. Managed IoT services are poised to deliver in this regard for both large corporations as well as SMB entities.

A managed IoT services provider allows businesses to implement end-to-end, commercial-ready solutions on a large scale, while also providing the flexibility to scale up or down as needed. Managed IoT services also provide organizations the ability to achieve higher levels of digital transformation and a more streamlined reach across external and internal supply chains.

One of the key goals of IoT managed services is to reduce complexity associated with implementation and operation of IoT networks and systems. Some leading companies are directly addressing these issues. For example, Qualcomm is hoping to solve the fragmentation challenges that have plagued the IoT space with the launch of Aware, a platform that combines the company's silicon with a cloud framework and features developer-friendly tools such as open application protocol interfaces (APIs).

This is crucial as IoT APIs are the cornerstone of signaling, communications, and data exchange. This is arguably critically important in the case of database access for various transactions. The prudent use of APIs provides operational flexibility, scalability, and enhanced opportunities for new application and service deployment. APIs will become table stakes for IoT interoperability between platforms, devices, and gateways. Moreover, IoT APIs will become a critical part of major IoT application and service developer programs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 IoT Managed Service Market Considerations

3.1 IoT Application and Services Building Blocks

3.1.1 Semiconductors

3.1.2 Wireless Sensors

3.1.3 IoT Devices

3.1.4 Network Technology and Protocols

3.2 IoT Software, OS, Devices, Data, and Platforms

3.2.1 Real-Time Operating Systems

3.2.2 IoT Analytics

3.2.3 IoT Privacy and Security

3.2.4 IoT Device Management

3.2.5 IoT Standards and API Interoperability

3.3 IoT Industry Applications

3.4 IoT Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 IoT Hardware Device Providers

3.4.2 IoT Component Providers

3.4.3 IoT Platform Providers

3.4.4 IoT Software and Service Providers

3.5 Role of Mobile Network Operators

4 IoT Managed Service Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing growth of Cloud technologies

4.1.2 Increasing Smart City Implementation across the Globe

4.1.3 Growing Number of Connected Devices

4.2 Market Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Industry Standards

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness

5 IoT Managed Service Market Considerations

5.1 IoT Connectivity

5.2 IoT Device Management and Security

5.2.1 Device Management

5.2.2 Security

6 IoT Managed Service Market Segmentation

6.1 IoT Managed Service Market by Service Type

6.1.1 Network Management Services

6.1.2 Data Management Service

6.1.3 Security Management Service

6.1.4 Access Management Service

6.2 IoT Managed Service Market by Industry Vertical

6.2.1 Consumer

6.2.2 Enterprise

6.2.3 Industrial

6.2.4 Government

6.3 Role of IoT Managed Service in Enterprise Evolution

6.4 IoT Managed Service and Device Management

6.4.1 Service Management

6.4.2 Device Management

7 Managed IoT Data Infrastructure

7.1 IoT Data Infrastructure

7.1.1 IoT Identity Management Database

7.1.2 IoT Permissions Database

7.1.3 IoT Discovery Database

7.2 DB Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

7.3 DB Support of IoT AAA Services

7.3.1 IoT Authentication

7.3.2 IoT Authorization

7.3.3 IoT Accounting

8 IoT Identity Management Managed Services

9 IoT Managed Service Market Outlook and Forecasts

9.1 Global IoT Managed Service Market Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.2 Regional IoT Managed Services Market Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.2.1 North America Market: Service Type, Industry Vertical, and Country

9.2.2 Europe Market: Service Type, Industry Vertical, and Country

9.2.3 APAC Market: Service Type, Industry Vertical, and Country

9.2.4 MEA Market: Service Type, Industry Vertical, and Country

9.2.5 Latin America Market: Service Type, Industry Vertical, and Country

9.3 Leading Country IoT Managed Service Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.3.1 USA IoT Managed Service Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.3.2 Germany IoT Managed Service Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.3.3 China IoT Managed Service Forecasts 2023 - 2028

9.3.4 Japan IoT Managed Service Forecasts 2023 - 2028

10 IoT Managed Service Case Studies

10.1 Case Study 1: Paving the way for International IoT along the Silk Road

10.2 Case Study 2: IoT Managed Services for Government

10.3 Case Study 3: Cost-Effective Asset Tracking

10.4 Case Study 4: SolarNow Implemented Scalable Predictive and Ongoing Security Management Services

10.5 Case Study 5: M1 Limited Provides a Refuse Management System to the National Environment Agency

10.6 Case Study 6: Environmental Monitoring Solutions Case Study

10.7 Case Study 7: Cisco Connected Roadways Solutions

10.8 Case Study 8: Cryogenic Freezers Smart and Connected, using Cloud-based IoT Platform

10.9 Case Study 9: Managed NOC Services

10.10 Case Study 10: IoT Platform Helps Connect Data and Drive Innovation

10.11 Case Study 11: IoT Impacts on the Logistics Industry

11 Select Companies involved in IoT Managed Services

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.1.3 Recent Development

11.2 Cisco

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.2.3 Recent Development

11.3 ACCENTURE

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.3.3 Recent Development

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.4.3 Recent Development

11.5 DXC Technology

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.5.3 Recent Development

11.6 Ericsson

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.6.3 Recent Development

11.7 Rackspace

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.7.3 Recent Development

11.8 HCL

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.8.3 Recent Development

11.9 Infosys

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.9.3 Recent Development

11.10 AT&T

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.10.3 Recent Development

11.11 Codit

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.11.3 Recent Development

11.12 ExterNetworks Inc.

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.13 HARMAN International

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.13.3 Recent Development

11.14 Capgemini

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.14.3 Recent Development

11.15 Mindtree

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.15.3 Recent Development

11.16 Cognizant

11.16.1 Company Overview

11.16.2 IoT Managed Service Portfolio

11.16.3 Recent Development

12 Summary and Recommendations

