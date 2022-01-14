Insights on the Immunohistochemistry Global Market to 2028 - Focus on Antibodies, Reagents and Kits

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Kits), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Testing), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohistochemistry market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The high demand for accurate data has driven several technological advancements in (immunohistochemistry) IHC techniques, resulting in the delivery of precise and contextual data analyzes. The emergence of various advanced techniques, such as multiplex IHC, computational pathology, and next-generation IHC, is driving the market for immunohistochemistry.

IHC protocols have gained popularity in the field of clinical pathology, especially in the subspecialties of oncologic pathology, hematopathology, and neuropathology. The technique has played a vital role in shaping cancer diagnostics. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the demand for immunohistochemistry, thus contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, wide applications of immunohistochemistry in drug discovery and development activities are expected to boost revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Whole slide imaging and digital image analysis offer highly accurate and objective evaluations. Thus, image analysis can be used across different aspects of drug discovery including drug repositioning, target validation, patient stratification, biomarker expression studies, and drug efficacy and safety studies.

Acknowledging the profitable opportunities posed by the space, operating players in the industry continue to undertake strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence. For instance,in June 2021, PathAI, in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, has created machine learning-based models toenable automated quantification of HER2 IHC images in breast cancer samples.

Immunohistochemistry Market Report Highlights

  • By product, antibodies dominated the market in 2020 owing to the highuse of antibodies for immunohistochemistry as says carried out for disease diagnosis and drug testing workflows

  • Based on application, the diagnostics segment led the market in 2020 owing to the widespread applications of immunohistochemistry tests in diagnostic settings. The drug testing segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to increasing investment flow by pharmaceutical companies in R&D activities of novel drug discovery and development

  • The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Research institutes are expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IHC in research institutes for drug discovery activities

  • North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2020. This is due to the confluence of multiple factors such as high cancer prevalence, the presence of major key players, and developed healthcare and biotechnological sectors

  • Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period with China being the fastest-growing market. Increasing regulatory approvals and the launch of novel IHC solutions in China are accelerating the country's market growth

  • Key players are engaged in making focused attempts to reinforce their market position and gain a competitive advantage in the market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Immunohistochemistry Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Emergence of multiplexed immunohistochemistry
3.2.1.2 Implementation of automation and machine learning in IHC
3.2.1.3 Increase in prevalence of cancer
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 High instrument cost
3.2.2.2 Limitations associated with IHC techniques
3.2.3 Industry Challenges
3.2.3.1 Quality assurance and standardization related challenges
3.2.3.2 Limited scope for multiple evaluations
3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.4 Immunohistochemistry Market : Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)
3.4.3 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Product, 2020

Chapter 4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.2 Company Categorization
4.3 Private Companies
4.3.1 List Of Key Private Companies
4.3.2 Strategy Framework Analysis
4.4 Stakeholders Landscape
4.4.1 List Of Key End Users, Suppliers, And Competitors
4.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
4.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
4.5.2 Licensing & Partnership
4.5.3 Technology Collaborations
4.6 Regional Network Map

Chapter 5. Immunohistochemistry Market : Product Business Analysis
5.1 Immunohistochemistry Market : Product Movement Analysis
5.2 Antibodies
5.2.1 Primary Antibodies
5.2.1.1 Immunohistochemistry Primary Antibodies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2 Secondary Antibodies
5.2.1.1 Immunohistochemistry Secondary Antibodies Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Equipment
5.3.1 Slide Staining Systems
5.3.1.1 Immunohistochemistry Slide Staining Systems Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Tissue Microarrays
5.3.2.1 Immunohistochemistry Tissue Microarrays Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.3. Tissue Processing Systems
5.3.3.1 Immunohistochemistry Tissue Processing Systems Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.4. Slide Scanners
5.3.4.1 Immunohistochemistry Slide Scanners Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.5. Others
5.3.5.1 Others Immunohistochemistry Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Reagents
5.4.1 Histological Stains
5.4.1.1 Immunohistochemistry Histological Stains Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Blocking Sera And Reagents
5.4.2.1 Immunohistochemistry Blocking Sera and Reagents Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.3. Chromogenic Substrates
5.4.3.1 Immunohistochemistry Chromogenic Substrates Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.4. Fixation Reagents
5.4.4.1 Immunohistochemistry Fixation Reagents Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.5. Stabilizers
5.4.5.1 Immunohistochemistry Stabilizers Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.6. Organic Solvents
5.4.6.1 Immunohistochemistry Organic Solvents Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.7. Proteolytic Enzymes
5.4.7.1 Immunohistochemistry Proteolytic Enzymes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.8. Diluents
5.4.8.1 Immunohistochemistry Diluents Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Kits
5.5.1. Immunohistochemistry kits Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Immunohistochemistry Market : Application Business Analysis
6.1 Global Immunohistochemistry Market : Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Diagnostics
6.2.1 Cancer
6.2.1.1 Immunohistochemistry Cancer Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.2 Infectious Diseases
6.2.2.1 Immunohistochemistry Infectious Diseases Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.2.3.1 Immunohistochemistry Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.4 Autoimmune Diseases
6.2.4.1 Immunohistochemistry Autoimmune Diseases Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.5 Diabetes Mellitus
6.2.5.1 Immunohistochemistry Diabetes Mellitus Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.6 Nephrological Diseases
6.2.6.1 Immunohistochemistry Nephrological Diseases Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Drug Testing
6.3.1. Immunohistochemistry Drug Testing Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Immunohistochemistry Market : End-Use Business Analysis
7.1 Immunohistochemistry Market : End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
7.2.1 Immunohistochemistry Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028
7.3 Research Institutes
7.3.1 Immunohistochemistry Research Institutes Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017-2028
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Others Immunohistochemistry Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Immunohistochemistry Market : Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Profiling
9.1 Competitive Profiling
9.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.1.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.1.2 Financial Performance
9.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.2 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.1.2.1 Company Overview
9.1.2.2 Financial Performance
9.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.3 Merck KGaA
9.1.3.1Company Overview
9.1.3.1 Financial Performance
9.1.3.2 Product Benchmarking
9.1.3.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4 Danaher Corporation
9.1.4.1 Company Overview
9.1.4.2 Financial Performance
9.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.
9.1.5.1 Company Overview
9.1.5.2 Financial Performance
9.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
9.1.6.1 Company Overview
9.1.6.2 Financial Performance
9.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.7 Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
9.1.7.1 Company Overview
9.1.7.2 Product Benchmarking
9.1.7.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.8 Bio SB
9.1.8.1 Company Overview
9.1.8.2 Product Benchmarking
9.1.7.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.9 Agilent Technologies,Inc.
9.1.9.1 Company Overview
9.1.9.2 Financial Performance
9.1.9.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.1.10 Abcam Plc.
9.1.10.1 Company Overview
9.1.10.2 Financial Performance
9.1.10.3 Product Benchmarking
9.1.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aen23

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com


