Insights on the Histopathology Services Global Market to 2028 - by Type of Examination, End-user, and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Histopathology Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type of Examination, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 35,187.90 million by 2028 from US$ 23,890.44 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.



Histopathology services are used in the examination of biological tissues for the diagnosis of diseases. The procedure includes microscopic examination of tissues. With the help of imaging techniques biopsy tissues can now be obtained from certain inaccessible sites such as pancreas and the peritoneum. Factors such as rising demand for biologics and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the histopathology services market. However, limitations associated with histopathology and immunohistochemistry are expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the histopathology services market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories, research institutes, and others. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.



Sonic Healthcare Limited; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd; TPL Path Labs; UNILABS; Cureline Global Translational CRO; Targos; Cellular Pathology Services; Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc (EPL); and CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC. are among the major companies operating in the global histopathology services market.



The histopathology services market is segmented based on type of examination and end-user. Based on type of examination, the market is segmented into surgical specimen, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, renal biopsy, gastrointestinal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories, research institutes, and others.



Reasons to Buy

Story continues

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the histopathology services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global histopathology services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Histopathology Services Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Histopathology Services Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Histopathology Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Biologics

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations Associated with Histopathology and Immunohistochemistry

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Strategic Alliances Among Market Players

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Histopathology Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Histopathology Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Histopathology Services Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Histopathology Services Market Analysis - By Type of Examination

7.1 Overview

7.2 Histopathology Services Market Revenue Share, by Type of Examination (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Surgical Specimen

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Surgical Specimen: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Breast Biopsy

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Breast Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Lung Biopsy

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Lung Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Renal Biopsy

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Renal Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Gastrointestinal Biopsy

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Gastrointestinal Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Pancreatic Biopsy

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Pancreatic Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.9 Skin Tissue Biopsy

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Skin Tissue Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.10 Testicular Biopsy

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Testicular Biopsy: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Histopathology Services Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Histopathology Services Market Share, by End-User, 2021 and 2028, (%)

8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories and Reference Laboratories

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories and Reference Laboratories: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Research Institutes

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Research Institutes: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Histopathology Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Histopathology Services Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Histopathology Services Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Developments by Key Market Players

11.3.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Sonic Healthcare Limited

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 TPL Path Labs

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 UNILABS

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Cureline Global Translational CRO

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Targos

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Cellular Pathology Services

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.8.5 Key Developments

12.9 Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc (EPL)

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cft4kl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



