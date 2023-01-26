Insights on the High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Global Market to 2028 - Featuring ABB, SGS, ThyssenKrupp Technologies and Metso Outotec Among Others

Company Logo

Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market

The "Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type (Non-Ferrous Material Processing and Ferrous Material Processing), End-user, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report



The Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market size is expected to reach $549.1 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Using high pressure grinding rollers (HPGR) to reduce the size of rocks and ores. They compact the feed material among two revolving rollers, one of which is fixed and the other of which is free to move. The two revolving rollers provide such high pressure that the feed material is reduced to the necessary grain size.



The fundamental principle of high-pressure roller grinding is crushing material layers under high pressure. The principle of operation is static pressure crushing. A crushing action is achieved by applying pressure to the material between two slowly revolving rollers. High pressure roll crushing implements material layer smashing, which is the very efficient mutual crushing of materials.



In general, high pressure roller grinding consumes far less energy than impact or shear-type crushing machinery. Normal application for high pressure roll grinding is a superfine crushing process, which can be the third or fourth step of a crushing process, and a semi-autogenous grinding process for hard rocks. The input size for HPGR is typically 2060 mm, while the output size can be smaller than 3 mm.



The optimal input and output sizes can be selected accordingly. Several advantages exist in comparison to the conventional grinding process. An HPGR is primarily a horizontally placed double-roll mill fitted on one side with hydraulic pistons that push on the floating roll; the other roll is fixed within the frame.



Market Growth Factors

Intelligent operation and security Functions



Benefits to driver and equipment safety with maintenance mode, operator safety is increased. Without an auxiliary drive, inspection and maintenance tasks can be undertaken. Control of upstream circuit breakers by the converter prevents equipment damage caused by transformer inrush currents. To safeguard the mechanical and electrical components of the drive system, the motors should not restart if the rolls continue to rotate after a stop order. This function checks if the rolls are stationary and then discharges the operator's start instruction.



HPGRs improve energy effectiveness



High pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) is a valuable tool to miners throughout. High pressure Grinding Rolls have been reported to provide energy savings of up to 40 percent, and most applications require between 0.8 and 2.1 kWh per ton. In addition to reducing the total cost of operation, HPGRs need minimum maintenance, both in terms of the longevity of their components and the amount of downtime necessary to replace them. Depending on the needs of the circuit, it has been discovered that High pressure Grinding Rolls utilize up to 35% less energy than standard SAG mill-based circuits.



Marketing Restraining Factor

High capital costs associated with this technology



The installation of an HPGR system necessitates the investment of a significant amount of money. It has been pointed out that the use of HPGRs might lead to an increase in the amount of material handling as well as dust creation. As a consequence of this, it is predicted that the aforementioned factors would serve as a restraint on the expansion of the high-pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market throughout the globe during the duration of the projected year. Even though the HPGR system offers several advantages, it must nevertheless be maintained and repaired consistently.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $375 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $549 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market by Type

3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Material Processing Market by Region

3.2 Global Ferrous Material Processing Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market by End-User

4.1 Global Ore & Mineral Processing Market by Region

4.2 Global Cement Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market by Application

5.1 Global Diamond Liberation Market by Region

5.2 Global Pellet Feed Preparation Market by Region

5.3 Global Precious Metal Beneficiation Market by Region

5.4 Global Base Metal Liberation Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 ABB Group

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 SWOT Analysis

7.2 SGS S.A.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3 ThyssenKrupp Technologies (Polysius AG)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4 FLSmidth & Co. A/S

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

7.5 Metso Outotec Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

7.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6 Citic Heavy Industries Co Ltd (CITIC LIMITED)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.7 AGICO, s.r.o.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Shanghai Zenith Minerals Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Maschinenfabrik Koppern GmbH & Co. KG

7.10.1 Company Overview

