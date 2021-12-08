Insights on the Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Global Market to 2027 - Ability for Healthcare Service Providers to Serve and Reach a Large Number of Patients is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market size is expected to reach $120.3 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare video conferencing is also known as telemedicine. It is a way through which healthcare professionals communicate with their patients over the internet. With the help of telemedicine technology, patients from across the world can easily communicate and connect to highly skilled doctors. In addition, the utilization of these advanced medical video conferencing solutions has improved the overall experience for both patients as well as medical professionals.

The arrival of several latest technologies across varied healthcare practices is bringing changes in the global healthcare IT industry. Telemedicine is regarded as one of the crucial services in healthcare sector that simplifies different medical aspects for medical patients and healthcare organizations. Telemedicine services comprise various services among which video conferencing technology is quickly emerging as the crucial technology for healthcare IT industry.

Moreover, the growth of the market driven by the technological advanced solutions launched by several market players, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in 2021, Adobe introduced the Adobe Experience Cloud for healthcare to expand the digital transformation capabilities in order to improve the patient experience. The solution is based on Adobe Experience Cloud applications and is a HIPAA compliant. This helps the healthcare enterprise to enhance the quality of care, increase the digital care transformation, and reduce the cost.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several industries witnessed declined growth. The World Health Organization declared it as a global health emergency. In addition, various nations have imposed strict lockdown guidelines to mitigate the suffering brought by global pandemic. Additionally, governments announced various stringent measures like lockdown, ban on traveling, and maintaining social distance to contain the spread of this highly contagious virus. Due to the travel ban, there has been a disruption in the global supply chain. During the pandemic, several companies focused on digitalizing their businesses.

Market Growth Factors:

These solutions enable healthcare service providers to serve and reach a large number of patients

Video conferencing is gaining traction in the healthcare industry as it offers numerous benefits like it enables the patient to have a face-to-face interaction with the doctor. It is appreciable that healthcare service providers are now able to reach out and serve a large number of people than they used to do under normal circumstances. However, several healthcare service providers have a limited number of resources due to which, they restrict themselves from serving a large number of patients. For example, being physically distant hinders the ability of physicists or doctors to properly inspect their patients, particularly those who reside in remote locations.

Customized services and benefits like cost and time saving

During the pandemic, the adoption of video conferencing technology by healthcare service providers provided relief to people who were suffering from varied diseases or health issues. Using this technology, doctors were able to customize their services according to the patient. Further, doctors and patients also witnessed that this technology is helping them in saving their time and money. Just with the help of the internet and electronic devices, patients can communicate with a doctor at any time and from any place. Hence, these factors are accountable to create new growth avenues for the healthcare video conferencing solutions market during the forecasting period.

Market Restraining Factor:

Frequently occurring technical issues

Video conferencing is the latest technology. Doctors and patients using this technology must be equipped with skills as technical glitches occur frequently at the time of video conferencing. In addition, during a video conferencing call, patients may face problems like integration issues, network-related issues, user-related issues, audio and video-related issues, and system & functionality issues. These problems may arise during video conferencing and most of the time users are unable to detect and solve these problems.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Plantronics, Inc. (Polycom, Inc.), Adobe, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Logitech International S.A., Pexip AS, Intrado Corporation (Apollo Global Management), and Vidyo, Inc. (Enghouse Systems Ltd.).

