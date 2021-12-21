Insights on the Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Global Market to 2027 - Featuring 2XL, Acuro Organics and Biochem Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2022-2027.



In 2021, disinfectants accounted for the major share in the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market. These disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, during the forecast period. Bell International Laboratories, a cosmetics manufacturer, increased the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. IoT application in the healthcare industry helps incorporate the benefits of IoT technology and cloud computing, enabling transmitting a patient's data from medical devices and numerous sensors to a given network in healthcare. IoT-based sanitizer stations were set up across healthcare facilities, including clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period:

Advancement of IoT Assisted Smart Devices

Rising Initiatives and Growing Awareness for Maintaining Personal Hygiene

Growing Supply of Sanitizers by Manufacturers

Growing Burden of Healthcare Acquired Infections

Ramp-up Production of Disinfectants & Sanitizers by Vendors

Introduction of Modern Disinfection Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Form

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Composition

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advances In IoT-Assisted Smart Devices

8.2 Growing Awareness Of Maintaining Personal Hygiene

8.3 High Supply Of Sanitizers By Manufacturers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Burden Of Healthcare-Associated Infections

9.2 Ramping Up Of Disinfectant & Sanitizer Production

9.3 Introduction Of Modern Disinfection Technologies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Presence Of Alternative Disinfection Methods

10.2 Adverse Effects Of Disinfectants & Sanitizers

10.3 Shortage Of Raw Materials During Covid-19



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Impact Of Covid-19

11.4 Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Disinfectant

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Disinfectants: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Sanitizer

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Sanitizers: Geography Segmentation



13 Form

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Liquid

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Liquid: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Gel

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Gel: Geography Segmentation

13.5 Others

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



14 Composition

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Alcohol-Based

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Alcohol-Based: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Quats-Based

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Quats-Based: Geography Segmentation

14.5 Chlorine-Based

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Chlorine-Based: Geography Segmentation

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation

15.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratories: Geography Segmentation

15.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Geography Segmentation

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 Europe



18 North America

19 APAC

20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 3M in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.2 Kimberly-Clark in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.3 Reckitt Benckiser in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.4 Ecolab in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.5 The Clorox Company in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.6 STERIS in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

22.2.7 GOJO Industries in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 3M

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 3M in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.1.3 Product Offerings

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Strategies

23.1.6 Key Opportunities

23.2 KIMBERLY-CLARK

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Kimberly-Clark in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.2.3 Product Offerings

23.2.4 Key Strategies

23.2.5 Key Strengths

23.2.6 Key Opportunities

23.3 RECKITT BENCKISER

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.3.3 Product Offerings

23.3.4 Key Strategies

23.3.5 Key Strengths

23.3.6 Key Opportunities

23.4 ECOLAB

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Ecolab in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.4.3 Product Offerings

23.4.4 Key Strategies

23.4.5 Key Strengths

23.4.6 Key Opportunities

23.5 THE CLOROX COMPANY

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 The Clorox Company in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.5.3 Product Offerings

23.5.4 Key Strategies

23.5.5 Key Strengths

23.5.6 Key Opportunities

23.6 STERIS

23.6.1 Business Overview

23.6.2 STERIS in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.6.3 Product Offerings

23.6.4 Key Strategies

23.6.5 Key Strengths

23.6.6 Key Opportunities

23.7 GOJO INDUSTRIES

23.7.1 Business Overview

23.7.2 GOJO Industries in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market

23.7.3 Product Offerings

23.7.4 Key Strategies

23.7.5 Key Strengths

23.7.6 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 2XL

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 ACURO ORGANICS

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 ANGELINI PHARMA

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 BECTO

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 BEST SANITIZERS

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 BIOCHEM

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 BODE CHEMIE GMBH

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 BRULIN

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 BUCKEYE INTERNATIONAL

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 CANTEL MEDICAL

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 CARDINAL HEALTH

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 CARROLLCLEAN

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 CETYLITE

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 CIPLA

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 CLEENOL GROUP

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 COLOPLAST

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 CONTEC

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 CORETEX PRODUCTS

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 DIVERSEY HOLDINGS

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings

24.21 DREUMEX

24.21.1 Business Overview

24.21.2 Product Offerings

24.22 DYNAREX

24.22.1 Business Overview

24.22.2 Product Offerings

24.23 ECOHYDRA TECHNOLOGIES

24.23.1 Business Overview

24.23.2 Product Offerings

24.24 FLUID ENERGY GROUP

24.24.1 Business Overview

24.24.2 Product Offerings

24.25 GAMA HEALTHCARE

24.25.1 Business Overview

24.25.2 Product Offerings

24.26 GESCO HEALTHCARE

24.26.1 Business Overview

24.26.2 Product Offerings

24.27 HENKEL

24.27.1 Business Overview

24.27.2 Product Offerings

24.28 HYGIENE-KONZEPTE

24.28.1 Business Overview

24.28.2 Product Offerings

24.29 HIMALAYA WELLNESS COMPANY

24.29.1 Business Overview

24.29.2 Product Offerings

24.30 KUTOL

24.30.1 Business Overview

24.30.2 Product Offerings

24.31 LION

24.31.1 Business Overview

24.31.2 Product Offerings

24.32 LONZA

24.32.1 Business Overview

24.32.2 Product Offerings

24.33 MEDALKAN

24.33.1 Business Overview

24.33.2 Product Offerings

24.34 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

24.34.1 Business Overview

24.34.2 Product Offerings

24.35 METREX RESEARCH

24.35.1 Business Overview

24.35.2 Product Offerings

24.36 MICRO-SCIENTIFIC

24.36.1 Business Overview

24.36.2 Product Offerings

24.37 MULTI-CLEAN

24.37.1 Business Overview

24.37.2 Product Offerings

24.38 P&G

24.38.1 Business Overview

24.38.2 Product Offerings

24.39 PAL INTERNATIONAL

24.39.1 Business Overview

24.39.2 Product Offerings

24.40 PARKER LABORATORIES

24.40.1 Business Overview

24.40.2 Product Offerings

24.41 PDI

24.41.1 Business Overview

24.41.2 Product Offerings

24.42 PHARMAX

24.42.1 Business Overview

24.42.2 Product Offerings

24.43 RUHOF

24.43.1 Business Overview

24.43.2 Product Offerings

24.44 SC JOHNSON

24.44.1 Business Overview

24.44.2 Product Offerings

24.45 SWISS PHARMAX

24.45.1 Business Overview

24.45.2 Product Offerings

24.46 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

24.46.1 Business Overview

24.46.2 Product Offerings

24.47 UNILEVER

24.47.1 Business Overview

24.47.2 Product Offerings

24.48 UPS HYGIENE

24.48.1 Business Overview

24.48.2 Product Offerings

24.49 WHITELEY

24.49.1 Business Overview

24.49.2 Product Offerings

24.50 ZEP

24.50.1 Business Overview

24.50.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Market By Product

26.1.1 Europe: Product Segmentation

26.1.2 North America: Product Segmentation

26.1.3 APAC: Product Segmentation

26.1.4 Latin America: Product Segmentation

26.1.5 MEA: Product Segmentation

26.2 MARKET BY FORM

26.2.1 Europe: Form Segmentation

26.2.2 North America: Form Segmentation

26.2.3 APAC: Form Segmentation

26.2.4 Latin America: Form Segmentation

26.2.5 Middle East & Africa: Form Segmentation

26.3 MARKET BY COMPOSITION

26.3.1 Europe: Composition Segmentation

26.3.2 North America: Composition Segmentation

26.3.3 APAC: Composition Segmentation

26.3.4 Latin America: Composition Segmentation

26.3.5 Middle East & Africa: Composition Segmentation

26.4 MARKET BY END USER

26.4.1 Europe: End-user Segmentation

26.4.2 North America: End-user Segmentation

26.4.3 APAC: End-user Segmentation

26.4.4 Latin America: End-user Segmentation

26.4.5 Middle East & Africa: End-user Segmentation

26.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.5.1 Disinfectants: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.2 Sanitizers: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.3 Liquid: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.4 Gel: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.5 Others: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.6 Alcohol-based: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.7 Quats: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.8 Chlorine: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.9 Others: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.10 Hospitals: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.11 Diagnostic Laboratories: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.12 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Geographical Segmentation

26.5.13 Others: Geographical Segmentation



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imn5yy

