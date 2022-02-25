Insights on the Hard Seltzer Global Market to 2027 - by ABV Content, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, Flavour and Region

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hard seltzer is a carbonated or sparkling beverage similar to beer, with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made from brewed cane sugar or malted rice, along with soda water and flavorings. Nowadays, hard seltzer is available in various flavors such as lemon, watermelon, lime, strawberry, passionfruit, pomegranate, and tangerine. It is considered a healthy alternative to regular alcoholic drinks as it is gluten-free with a low calorie, carbohydrate and sugar content.

As a result, it is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers and people suffering from allergies, and celiac, inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

The global hard seltzer market is primarily driven by the shifting consumer preferences toward beverages with a low alcohol by volume (ABV) content. The growing popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages and healthier alternatives has resulted in high demand for ready-to-drink sparkling beverages, such as hard seltzer, across the globe. Besides this, several manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants to expand their existing portfolio.

For instance, Sudwerk Brewing Co., a California-based company, launched Life Is Hard Seltzer in May 2020 in black cherry, grapefruit and passionfruit flavors. It is fermented using sugar and yeast and then flavored with natural fruit concentrates. The leading alcohol companies are also developing 100% natural hard seltzer free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, or sweeteners. Furthermore, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers are launching new packaging designs that are portable and recyclable.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hard seltzer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on ABV content, packaging material, distribution channel and flavour.

Breakup by ABV Content:

  • 1% to 4.9%

  • 5% to 6.9%

  • 7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

  • Cans

  • Glass

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Flavour:

  • Cherry

  • Grapefruit

  • Mango

  • Lime

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery), Blue Marble Cocktails Inc., Ficks & Co, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc), Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Oskar Blues Brewery and White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global hard seltzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hard seltzer market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ABV content?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hard seltzer market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hard Seltzer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by ABV Content
6.1 1% to 4.9%
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 5% to 6.9%
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 7% and Above
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
7.1 Cans
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Glass
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Flavour
9.1 Cherry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Grapefruit
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Mango
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Lime
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Ficks & Co
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Future Proof Brands LLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Lift Bridge Brewing Co.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Oskar Blues Brewery
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 White Claw Hard Seltzer
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aef411

