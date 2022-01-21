Insights on the Gluten-Free Bakery Products Global Market to 2026 - Growth of Retail Provides a Strong Fertile Ground

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study suggests that the sales of gluten-free bakery products will predominantly gain from large consumer swaths showing inclination toward gluten-free consumption irrespective of medical, or personal reasons. Gluten-free bakery has particularly been progressing as among the fastest thriving F&B segments over the recent past. Poised for a promising CAGR of 11.9% between 2021 and 2026, the global gluten-free bakery products market is all set to exceed revenues of US$5 Bn towards the end of forecast period. The report says that increasing inclusion of gluten-free baked goods into the quick service restaurant (QSR) menus points to how rapidly they are entering the mainstream, capturing larger market spaces.

While gluten has been a traditional ingredient in daily diets, it is only recently that consumers have developed a shifting perception regarding consumption of gluten-loaded foods. With a growing concern around how gluten can potentially be unhealthy in long term, a greater number of people have been turning to gluten-free dietary practices as a part of healthier lifestyle. In addition to soaring prevalence of gluten intolerance, and celiac disease worldwide, an expanding proportion of those suffering from obesity (seeking considerable weight loss) is also a major factor generating demand for gluten-free products.

Sales of Biscuits and Cookies Remain Noteworthy

Among breads, pizzas, biscuits, tortillas, cookies, cakes, muffins, and crackers, it has been observed that easy, dry, and on-the-go products like cookies, and biscuits are selling out faster than others on the market. At an estimated CAGR of more than 13% during 2021 - 2026, biscuits and cookies will continue to represent the fastest selling category in the gluten-free bakery market. Organic products are recently gaining strong ground in the gluten-free space owing to which the organic segment is projected to be gaining a notable incremental opportunity worth of over US$800 Mn over 2021 - 2026.

Growth of Retail Provides a Strong Fertile Ground for Market Growth

In line with the flourishing retail industry that provides a dedicated space to bakery, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to be the significant contributors to market expansion. The strong rise of segments like free from, and better for you has been an important factor driving visibility, and sales of speciality products, including gluten-free bakery products. This is clearly attributable to the growing consumer interest around health foods, coupled with their dramatically rising accessibility, and availability. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to exhibit over 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The role of online retail has also been important, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe Reflects Strongest Growth Opportunity for Gluten-free Bakery
In the US, almost three out of four ordinary consumers consider gluten-free products suitable for everyone in their families. While this trend clearly points to the deepening penetration of gluten-free beyond consumers with gluten intolerance, allergy, or sensitivity, it is a strong indication of rising ubiquity of gluten-free foods. Led by the US, North America is expected to maintain its significant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Regional analysis of the market further reveals that Europe, the key market for bakery industry, will be an important contender in the global market for gluten-free bakery products as well. Between 2021 and 2022, European market is slated for an impressive growth rate of more than 11%.

Brands Look to Offer Gluten-free Bakery with an Added Nutrition Value

General Mills, Inc., Bob's Red Mill, Dr. Schar, H.J. Heinz Company, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Boulder Brands, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, and Hain Celestial Group, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the gluten-free bakery products. Many brands like Mickey's are concentrating on making gluten-free varieties look more familiar to consumers rather than heavily relying on specific gums, enzymes, and other ingredients like pre-gel starches for their role in maintaining desired flavour, and texture of the final baked goods. Development of innovative line-ups that are gluten-free and filled with nutrition is likely to be the key strategy of leading health food brands in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Market Taxonomy
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.6. Key Regulations
2.7. Key Certifications
2.8. Key Developments

3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
3.1. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026
3.1.1. Key Highlights
3.1.1.1. Bread
3.1.1.2. Cakes, Pastries & Muffins
3.1.1.3. Biscuits & Cookies
3.1.1.4. Others
3.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.2. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026
3.2.1. Key Highlights
3.2.1.1. Conventional
3.2.1.2. Organic
3.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026
3.3.1. Key Highlights
3.3.1.1. Supermarket/ Hypermarket
3.3.1.2. Convenience Stores
3.3.1.3. Online
3.3.1.4. Specialty Stores
3.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.4. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026
3.4.1. Key Highlights
3.4.1.1. North America
3.4.1.2. Europe
3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.1.4. Latin America
3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa
3.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. North America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

5. Europe Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

6. Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

7. Latin America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

8. Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Pladis Global
9.2.1.1. Company Overview
9.2.1.2. Business Segment Revenue
9.2.1.3. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.1.4. Product Description
9.2.1.5. Regional Presence
9.2.2. Conagra, Inc.
9.2.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2.2. Business Segment Revenue
9.2.2.3. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.2.4. Product Description
9.2.2.5. Regional Presence
9.2.3. Rudi's Bakery
9.2.3.1. Company Overview
9.2.3.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.3.3. Product Description
9.2.3.4. Regional Presence
9.2.4. NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED
9.2.4.1. Company Overview
9.2.4.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.4.3. Product Description
9.2.4.4. Regional Presence
9.2.5. Barilla Group
9.2.5.1. Company Overview
9.2.5.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.5.3. Product Description
9.2.5.4. Regional Presence
9.2.6. Mondelez International
9.2.6.1. Company Overview
9.2.6.2. Business Segment Revenue
9.2.6.3. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.6.4. Product Description
9.2.6.5. Regional Presence
9.2.7. Dr. Schar AG / SPA
9.2.7.1. Company Overview
9.2.7.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.7.3. Product Description
9.2.7.4. Regional Presence
9.2.8. Associated British Foods plc
9.2.8.1. Company Overview
9.2.8.2. Business Segment Revenue
9.2.8.3. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.8.4. Product Description
9.2.8.5. Regional Presence
9.2.9. Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.
9.2.9.1. Company Overview
9.2.9.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.9.3. Product Description
9.2.9.4. Regional Presence
9.2.10. ALDI
9.2.10.1. Company Overview
9.2.10.2. Product Offering & its Presence
9.2.10.3. Product Description
9.2.10.4. Regional Presence

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp4r4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Rory Linkletter takes down 23-year-old Canadian men's half-marathon record

    New year, new coach, new half-marathon personal best and a Canadian record for Rory Linkletter. The Calgary-born runner crossed the finish line eighth in 61 minutes eight seconds on a chilly Sunday morning in Houston to eclipse Jeff Schiebler's 61:28 performance over 21.1 kilometres from Jan. 15, 1999 in Tokyo. "Beyond stoked," the 25-year-old Linkletter wrote to his Twitter account on the heels of his 2:12:52 PB in the California International Marathon on Dec. 5 in Sacramento. Subject to verifi

  • Timeline of NBA in 1980s as league celebrates 75th season

    Timeline of the National Basketball Association during the 1980s. The timeline includes milestone moments in the league’s history and key moments off the court as the NBA celebrates its 75th season: Feb. 22, 1980: The U.S. men’s ice hockey team beats the Soviet Union 4-3 in the Olympic semifinals in Lake Placid, N.Y. to claim one of the biggest upsets in sports history. The Americans beat Finland two days later in the final to win gold. March 21, 1980: United States President Jimmy Carter announ