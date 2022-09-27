Insights on the Gaming Chair Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Ace Casual Furniture, Arozzi Europe AB and Corsair Gaming Among Others
Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Chair Market, By Chair Type, By Distribution, By End User, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gaming chairs come in several styles and colors, depending on the type of game you play. For example, racing style gaming chairs have steering controls.
There are two main types of gaming chairs. PC gaming chairs look like ordinary office chairs with a metal frame. Platform gaming chairs resemble recliners or loungers and are often low to the ground. Another popular style is the pedestal gaming chair, which is an L-shaped chair that is higher than the rest of the room.
Market Dynamics:
Growing popularity of eSport and AR/VR coupled with the increasing disposable income of consumers are key factors propelling growth of the gaming chair market.
According to this report the revenues of the VR and AR video gaming segment are expected to rise to USD 7 billion by 2020 and could reach up to USD 11.5 billion by 2025. Emerging video gaming is again expected to play significant role in overall development of market.
On the other hand, increasing mobile games and high cost of the chair are key factors expected to hamper the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global gaming chair market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global gaming chair market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ace Casual Furniture, Arozzi Europe AB, Corsair Gaming Inc., Dxracer USA LLC, GT Omega Racing Ltd, Akracing America Inc., Secretlab, Vertagear Inc., Noblechairs, Edge Products, Maxnomic, Anda Seat, GTracinG, and Homall
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global gaming chair market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global gaming chair market
