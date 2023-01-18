Insights on the Gamification Global Market to 2027: Widespread Adoption of AI-Based Gamification Solutions Drives Growth

Global Gamification Market

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gamification market reached a value of US$ 12.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 43.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Gamification refers to the implementation of game mechanics and design elements in non-gaming environments with an enhanced focus on effective user engagement. The software enables organizations to provide task-based interactive programs that encourage employees to achieve target goals, further helping create healthy community interactions, team building environment, and eliminate employee motive ambiguity.

The game design elements on digital platforms also reward the users by integrating points, leadership boards, badges, and loyalty programs, which motivates them to work harder. The major benefits provided by gamification include customer experience enrichment, active employee engagement, and organized rewarding program. As a result, gamification finds extensive applications across a wide range of industry verticals, such as healthcare, retail, BFSI, and e-learning.

Gamification Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of AI-based gamification solutions by large organizations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can be attributed to the rising number of smartphone and smart device users and the widespread preference for the bring your own device (BYOD) trend.

In line with this, the rising utilization of rewards and recognition programs to boost employee engagement is also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, continual technological innovations, such as the adaptation of cloud-based technologies, crowdsourcing, and integration with social networking platforms, are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the advent of mobile-based software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to gather firsthand data.

The paradigm shift toward cloud-based business solutions from on-premises is also creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the higher ROI yield of gamification, rapid digitization, increasing deployments of 5G networks, and the advent of industry 4.0.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ambition, Aon PLC, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant, Iactionable, Microsoft Corporation, MPS Limited, NIIT Limited, SAP SE and Verint Systems Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global gamification market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gamification market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global gamification market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$12.25 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$43.92 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

23.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gamification Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Service
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-cloud
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Education
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Media and Entertainment
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ambition
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Aon PLC
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Axonify Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 BI WORLDWIDE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Cognizant
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Iactionable
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 MPS Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 NIIT Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Verint Systems Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgn9jy

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin