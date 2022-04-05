Insights on the G Suite Business Software Global Market to 2028 - Adoption of Remote Work in Tech Companies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "G Suite Business Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Administration Software, ERP Software, Finance Software, HR Software, and Others) and End User (Individual and Enterprise)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global G suite business software market is expected to grow from US$ 2,224.76 million in 2021 to US$ 3,903.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2028.

G suite provides professional services with productivity tools to stay connected and organized to meet the clients' needs. The G suite business software helps service professionals protect sensitive client information by using Google Drive, Google+, and Google sites while sharing the data, and data security on mobile devices can be assured with mobile device management & encryption. Furthermore, Google Docs and Google Slides enable professionals to collaborate with partners and clients remotely.

The addition of third-party G suite business software and tools allows the team to work quickly, avoiding the hassles of version control or edit locking. For instance, the business software Calendly provides customized integration with Google Calendar. The integration provides additional functionality to the suite and assists appointment and scheduling-based processes in professional service businesses. The businesses can easily capture insights and opinions from employees and clients by using online Google Forms.

For example, Hypatia Create by Hypatia Systems Inc. provides an easy way to create math equations in Google Docs, Slides, and Forms. Similarly, the Timer + Proctor tool by Autoprocter is a handy tool for various modes of e-learning and online classrooms. Thus, the implementation of G suite business software by numerous professional service providers boost its demand.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on G Suite Business Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses globally. The continuous growth in the virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods by announcing travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The lockdown imposition led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty, stress, and emotional disruption worldwide. Businesses and organizations struggled to provide their stakeholders with the appropriate resources to overcome the crisis. Therefore, during an emergency, effective communication is essential. An unprecedented growth was witnessed in the use of Google Meet, a video conferencing product, as businesses relied on connecting an at-home workforce to sustain productivity. Meet's day-over-day growth topped 60% in March 2021, and its daily usage is now more than 25 times what it was in January 2020. Despite this growth, the demand remained well within the network's capabilities. Google LLC has made the advanced capabilities of Google Meet free to all G suite users worldwide because they realize how important it is to keep colleagues connected and engaged for business continuity.

Many people are looking forward to improving their skills and gaining knowledge from home as they shift to remote employment and learning environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist, the Google Cloud learning tools, such as a vast catalog of training courses, hands-on labs on Qwiklabs, and interactive Cloud OnAir webinars, are available for free. Anyone can obtain cloud experience through hands-on labs and learn how to prototype an app, construct prediction models, and more remotely. Teams can also improve their skills by taking Pluralsight and Coursera on-demand courses.

Based on type, the G Suite business software market is segmented into administration software, ERP software, finance software, HR software, and others. In 2020, the ERP software segment led the G suite business software market, accounting for the largest G Suite business software market share. Based on end-user, the G Suite business software market is bifurcated into individual and enterprise. In 2020, the enterprise segment accounted for a larger G Suite business software market share. Geographically, the G Suite business software market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global G Suite business software market.

The key companies operating in the G suite business software market include GROOVE; MAILTRACK.IO; Calendly; NetHunt Inc.; Mixmax; Salesforce.com, inc.; Rewardly, Inc; Zendesk; Expensify, Inc.; and Freshworks Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. G Suite Business Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. G Suite Business Software Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Application of Third-Party Services in G-Suite Business Software
5.1.2 Implementation by Numerous Professional Service Providers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Availability of Economical Alternatives
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Adoption of Remote Work in Tech Companies
5.3.2 Rising Number of Tech Startups Worldwide
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Immersive Experience for Users and Addition of Functionalities
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. G Suite Business Software Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global G Suite Business Software Market Overview
6.2 Global G Suite Business Software Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players

7. G Suite Business Software Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 G Suite Business Software, by Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Administration Software
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Administration Software: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 ERP Software
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 ERP Software: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Finance Software
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Finance Software: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 HR Software
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 HR Software: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Others: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. G Suite Business Software Market - By End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 G Suite Business software, by End-User (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Individual
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Individual: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Enterprise
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Enterprise: G Suite Business Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. G Suite Business Software Market - Geographic Analysis

10. G Suite Business Software Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific (APAC)
10.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
10.5 South America (SAM)

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative

12. Company Profiles
12.1 GROOVE
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 MAILTRACK.IO
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Calendly
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 NetHunt Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Mixmax
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Salesforce.com, inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Rewardly, Inc
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Zendesk
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Expensify, Inc.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Freshworks Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

Attachment

