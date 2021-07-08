Insights on the Footwear Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Material, Distribution Channel, Pricing, End-user and Region
The global footwear market reached a value of US$ 248.6 Billion in 2020. Footwear is worn for providing comfort and protection to the feet. It is manufactured using a wide variety of materials such as wood, canvas, leather, jute, plastics and rubber. With the changing aesthetics and fashion trends, the quality and styles of footwear have considerably evolved to provide maximum comfort to the consumers. Footwear can either be machine- or hand-made and is commonly available for both athletic and non-athletic purposes. Although a necessity, footwear has evolved as a symbol of luxury and class over time.
Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth. Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global footwear market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
