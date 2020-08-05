Insights into the Field Service Management Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Acumatica, Astea International & ClickSoftware Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Field Service Management Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Field Service Management estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $924.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Field Service Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$924.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Accruent LLC
- Acumatica, Inc.
- Astea International Inc.
- ClickSoftware
- Comarch SA
- ConnectMyWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Coresystems FSM AG
- FieldAware Inc.
- Geoconcept SAS
- IBM Corporation
- IFS AB
- Infor
- Kickserv Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Octopusapp, Inc.-dba Jobber
- Oracle Corporation
- OverIT
- Praxedo
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Servicemax, Inc.
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- ServicePower
- ServiceTitan, Inc.
- Servicetrade
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgv7kz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
