Insights on the Femtech Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Glow, Apple, Google and Fitbit Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Femtech Market

Global Femtech Market
Global Femtech Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Femtech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Wearable, Mobile Apps), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global femtech market size is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Rising number of women's health issues and growing health consciousness indicates the growth potential of the market.

The industry is not only limited to reproductive health and diversifies to include other healthcare problems such as pregnancy monitoring, pelvic care, cervical cancer, mental health, general health & wellness, and breast cancer. Key participants are capitalizing on the opportunities and are developing solutions to cater to the growing needs of women's healthcare.

The increasing adoption of smartphones by consumers is driving the growth of various women's health applications in the market. Furthermore, continuous improvement in network infrastructure and growing network coverage are boosting the demand for femtech services. Mobile network operators view women's health technology space as an opportunity for investment owing to the growing adoption of smartphones by users and raising awareness about women's health issues.

Furthermore, a favorable regulatory environment and increase in regulatory approvals of various digital applications addressing conventional women's health issues, such as menstruation tracking, pregnancy management, & fertility management, are expected to contribute directly to growth.

The wearables segment dominated in 2021 owing to the growing health consciousness and awareness amongst female users, increasing prevalence of women's health issues, growing adoption of value-based care services, and integration of advanced features such as predictive analytics, gamification, cloud synchronization, and longer battery life. Data generated from wearable devices can be used to under female health parameters more closely and provide female users with data-driven insights about their health & wellbeing.

On the other hand, mobile apps are expected to grow lucratively in upcoming years owing to the growing trend of precautionary healthcare and rapidly growing smartphone penetration supported by improving internet connectivity. With advanced technological integration, such as AI and data science, these healthcare applications provide actionable insights based on the data entered, enabling women to make informed decisions regarding their health & wellness.

Furthermore, the physicians and doctors can also refer to the data, consequently bridging the gap between the healthcare providers and the patients, further enabling access to care virtually, timely, & in remote areas.

Femtech Market Report Highlights

  • The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 13.1 billion by 2030, owing to the increasing digital literacy amongst female users, increasing smartphone penetration & improving internet connectivity. Growing health consciousness amongst female users and normalizing women's health issues.

  • Wearables accounted for the largest revenue market share of 79.5% owing to seamless smartphone integration and improving wireless connectivity.

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.3% owing to improving digital health infrastructure, rising healthcare IT expenditure, growing smartphone integration, and the emergence of startups.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Women's Health Technology Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1 increasing adoption of digital health
3.3.2 high penetration of smartphones
3.3.3 rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and virtual assistance
3.3.4 Growth in investments and funding
3.4 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.1 cybersecurity and privacy concerns
3.4.2 Inadequate R&D expenditure
3.5 Women's Health Technology Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers: low
3.5.2 Bargaining power of the buyers: moderately high
3.5.3 Threat of substitution: moderately low
3.5.4 Threats of new entrants: moderate
3.5.5 Competitive rivalry: high
3.6 Total Addressable Market Analysis (2017-2021-2030)
3.7 Total Obtainable Market Opportunity Analysis (2017-2021-2030)
3.8 Unmet Demand/Gap Analysis
3.9 Demographic Analysis-Country Level Market
3.10 Women's Perception Of Health Applications
3.11 Case Studies of Women's Health Applications Signifying Potential Adoption Trends From The Time of Inception
3.12 List of Top Women's Health Applications, by Number of Monthly Active Users
3.13 List of Top Women's Health Applications, by Number of Downloads in the Last Month
3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on Women's Health Technology Market

Chapter 4 Women's Health Technology Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Women's Health Technology Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2021 & 2030
4.1.1 Wearables
4.1.1.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for wearables, 2017-2030, USD Million
4.1.2 Mobile Applications
4.1.2.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for mobile applications, 2017-2030, USD Million
4.1.2.2 Fitness & Nutrition
4.1.2.2.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Fitness & Nutrition, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.3 Menstrual Health
4.1.2.3.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Menstrual Health, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.4 Fertility Management (Apps Assisting In Art)
4.1.2.4.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Fertility Management, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.5 Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care
4.1.2.5.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.6 Menopause
4.1.2.6.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Menopause, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.7 Disease Management
4.1.2.7.1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts For Disease Management, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.1.2.8 OTHERS
4.1.2.8.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for others, 2017-2030 (USD million)

Chapter 5 Women's Health Technology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product Type

Chapter 6 Women's Health Technology Market: Competitive Analysis
6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
6.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
6.3 Company Market Position Analysis
6.4 List of Top Women's Health Applications, by Number of Downloads
6.5 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Natural Cycles USA Corp
7.1.1.1 Company overview
7.1.1.2 Financial performance
7.1.1.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.2 Flo Health, Inc.
7.1.2.1 Company overview
7.1.2.2 Financial performance
7.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.3 Clue by Biowink GmbH
7.1.3.1 Company overview
7.1.3.2 Financial performance
7.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.4 Glow, Inc.
7.1.4.1 Company overview
7.1.4.2 Financial performance
7.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.5 Apple, Inc.
7.1.5.1 Company overview
7.1.5.2 Financial performance
7.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.6 Google, Inc.
7.1.6.1 Company overview
7.1.6.2 Financial Performance
7.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.7 Withings
7.1.7.1 Company overview
7.1.7.2 Financial Performance
7.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.8 Fitbit, Inc
7.1.8.1 Company overview
7.1.8.2 Financial performance
7.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
7.2 List of Other Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4mld8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua