Insights on the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Global Market to 2027 - by Form, Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic chemicals and materials market reached a value of US$ 62.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 91.21 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Electronic chemicals and materials refer to a set of crucial components that are extensively deployed for manufacturing various electronic products. These solutions are used for cleaning, polishing, etching, fetching, and servicing semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), chemical vapor deposition, and integrated circuits (ICs). On the other hand, electronic materials are employed for formulating integrated circuits, packaging materials, and various monitoring controlling devices. Some of the commonly applied chemicals include nitrogen, discipline, nitrous oxide, sulfuric acid, and acetone, whereas electronic materials comprise various metalized conductors, dielectric films, polymers, circuits, copper wiring, and cabling.

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Trends:

The extensive utilization of electronic chemicals and materials in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries on account of the rising demand for electronic products is majorly driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing commercialization of nano-based devices, along with the widespread adoption of nanotechnology to expand memory chip density, fabricate chips, improve display screen of devices, and reduce power consumption, is supporting the market growth.

This trend, in turn, has also contributed to the sudden shift toward micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS), which is inflating the overall product sales across the globe. In line with this, recent technological advancements, along with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, automation, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) driven devices in telecommunication and manufacturing sectors to enhance operational efficiency, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of silicon-based nanochips in various wearable, implantable. and bendable displays, and the introduction of high-end, light-emitting diode display (LED) and liquid crystal display (LCD) television sets are contributing to the market growth. The rising environmental concerns has also prompted manufacturers to considerably invest in research and development (R&D) activities to launch biodegradable product variants with lower energy consumption, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electronic chemicals and materials market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on form, type and application.

Breakup by Form:

  • Solid

  • Liquid

  • Gaseous

Breakup by Type:

  • Silicon Wafers

  • PCB Laminates

  • Specialty Gases

  • Photoresists

  • Wet Chemicals

  • CMP Slurries

  • Low K Dielectric

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits

  • Printed Circuit Boards

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Linde plc, Merck KGaA and Solvay S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global electronic chemicals and materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic chemicals and materials market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global electronic chemicals and materials market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Solid
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Liquid
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Gaseous
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Silicon Wafers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 PCB Laminates
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Specialty Gases
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Photoresists
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Wet Chemicals
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.7 CMP Slurries
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Low K Dielectric
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Printed Circuit Boards
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Air Liquide S.A.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Albemarle Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 BASF SE
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 FUJIFILM Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Hitachi Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Huntsman Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Linde plc
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Merck KGaA
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Solvay S.A.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw4iax

