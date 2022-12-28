Insights on the Electrical Contact Cleaner Global Market to 2027: Performance Enhancement of Electrical and Electronic Equipment Drives Growth
Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical Contact Cleaner Market (2022-2027) by Product, Dielectric Strength Range, Functionality, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electrical Contact Cleaner Market is estimated to be USD 596.96 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 817.89 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Adoption of Electronic Devices
Performance Enhancement of Electrical and Electronic Equipment
Increasing Usage in the Automobile Industry
Restraints
Stringent Government Regulations Related to the Application of Volatile Organic Compounds
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Non-Ozone-Depleting Cleaners
The Increasing Investments in Smart Buildings
Challenges
Health Concerns when Exposed to High Levels of Electrical Contact Cleaner
Market Segmentation
The Global Electrical Contact Cleaner Market is segmented based on Product, Dielectric Strength Range, Functionality, Application, and Geography.
By Product, the market is classified into Flammable and Non-Flammable.
By Dielectric Strength Range, the market is classified into Greater Than 30 kV and Less Than 30 kV.
By Functionality, the market is classified into Dust and Particulate Removal, Oil and Grease Removal, Corrosion Resistance, and Others.
By Application, the market is classified into Connectors, Switches, Battery Terminals, Circuit Boards, and Others.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
