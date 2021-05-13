Insights on the Diesel Engine Global Market to 2026 - by Power Rating, End-user and Region

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diesel engine market reached a value of US$ 207 Billion in 2020. The global diesel engine market is currently witnessing healthy growth. The diesel engine is an internal combustion machine in which the air is compressed inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It changes the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy which is used to power freight trucks, locomotives, large vessels, vehicles, etc. Currently, two types of diesel engines are available in the market. Two-stroke engines that complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution, and four-stroke engines that complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft. Diesel engines are capable of offering better operational performance and higher fuel economy, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.



A key factor driving the demand of diesel engines is the fact that they provide better fuel efficiency compared to petrol engines and are extremely popular in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. Moreover, the strong growth of the automobile industry, particularly in emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, etc. is also expected to create a positive impact on the demand of diesel engines. Apart from this, growth in the non-automotive diesel engine market is also expected to catalyse the market with growth expected to be driven by rising energy demands from infrastructure growth and the manufacturing industry. Strong industrialization in developing economies has also increased the demand of diesel engines driven by an increasing requirement for a reliable and consistent source of power generation to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diesel engine market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Power Rating:

0.5 MW-1 MW

Up to 0.5 MW

2 MW-5 MW

1 MW-2 MW

Above 5 MW

Market Breakup by End-User:

Automotive

On-Road

Light Vehicles

Medium/Heavy Trucks

Light Trucks

Off-Road

Industrial/Construction Equipment

Agriculture Equipment

Marine Applications

Non-Automotive

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGCO Corporation, China FAW Group, Bosch, Deere & Company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ford Motor, General Motors, MAN SE, Wartsila, Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global diesel engine market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global diesel engine market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global diesel engine market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global diesel engine market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global diesel engine market?

6. What is the global diesel engine market breakup by end user?

7. What are the major regions in the global diesel engine market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Diesel Engine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Power Rating

6.1 0.5 MW-1 MW

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Up to 0.5 MW

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 2 MW-5 MW

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 1 MW-2 MW

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Above 5 MW

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 On-Road

7.1.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.1.2.1 Light Vehicles

7.1.1.2.2 Medium/Heavy Trucks

7.1.1.2.3 Light Trucks

7.1.1.3 Market Forecast

7.1.2 Off-Road

7.1.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.2.1 Industrial/Construction Equipment

7.1.2.2.2 Agriculture Equipment

7.1.2.2.3 Marine Applications

7.1.2.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing

10.6 Distribution

10.7 End-Use



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AGCO Corporation

14.3.2 China FAW Group

14.3.3 Bosch

14.3.4 Deere & Company

14.3.5 Continental AG

14.3.6 Delphi Automotive

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

14.3.8 Ford Motor

14.3.9 General Motors

14.3.10 MAN SE

14.3.11 Wartsila

14.3.12 Cummins

14.3.13 Caterpillar

14.3.14 Rolls-Royce



