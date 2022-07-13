Insights on the Deception Technology Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Rapid7, Allure Security and Illusive Networks Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Deception Technology Market

Global Deception Technology Market
Global Deception Technology Market

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deception Technology Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deception Technology is a cybersecurity defensive practice that involves distributing a collection of traps and decoys across a system's infrastructure to deceive the hacker on the other side. Deception technology has greatly aided security teams by reducing alert fatigue, decreasing attacker dwell time on their network, and shortening the average time to detect and remediate threats. Market Trend

The increased threat of cyber-crimes and cyber breaches are expected to drive the market for deception technologies in the upcoming years. Besides that, the growing virtual environment has increased the need to adopt advanced cybersecurity measures, which has increased the demand for deception technology. Also, the advanced technologies backed up by machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to drive the market further by the introduction of new features at every step.

The high initial costs of the technology, as well as the need for trained employees to handle it, can be significant market restraints. Growth Factors

The main driver of the market is the rise in cybercrime:

With the increasing cyber-crimes across the world, the demand for deception technology is projected to increase in the coming years. The rate of advanced persistent threats (API) in which an intruder establishes an illicit, long-term presence to mine highly sensitive data and zero-day attacks in which the intruder discovers software vulnerabilities and exploits them with other hackers has increased significantly, which has become a huge threat for government bodies as well. For instance, in 2020, a group of Russian hackers broke into U.S. federal agencies and also penetrated thousands of organizations globally.

Besides that, the threat of ransomware attacks, in which a hacker threatens to block the data or access the information until the owner pays a ransom fee, has also increased over the years. All these factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of deception technologies in the upcoming years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and ITRC (Identity Theft Resource Center), nearly 98.2 million people were impacted by the 10 biggest data breaches in the first half of 2021.

The Increasing Virtual Environment Will Increase Demand for Deception Technology:

With the growth of the virtual environment, the need for deception technology is projected to increase further in the coming years. A virtual environment or computing environment that combines the use of internet-based and high-tech services like applications, software, and other advanced technology. With the increased dependency on the internet and the growing internet penetration, the demand for deception technology is expected to be impacted in a positive direction. For instance, according to World Bank data, individuals using the internet have increased over the years from just 0.0495 in 1990 to 56.727% in 2019.

Restraint

Huge installation costs are a major restraint on the market:

The major restraint on the global deception technology market is the huge investment costs associated with it. The technology and components that comprise the whole system make it expensive to be installed by every organization and body, which has restricted its use only to big organizations, and large firms like BFSI, government, military, defense, etc. is a factor is expected to be a barrier to market growth in the coming years. Besides that, the lack of trained employees and personnel to handle the deceptive technology can also serve as a restraint to the market's growth, not just across various sectors but also in underdeveloped economies.

The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the onset of COVID-19 imposed lockdown and curfew globally, companies and industries all around the world started working from home. his, in turn, exposed the companies' vulnerabilities on a large scale, increasing the chances of data theft and cyber breach. Therefore, the COVID pandemic increased the need to adopt cybersecurity measures to protect their business structure, which thus impacted the market for deception technology positively. Companies globally have adopted this technology to provide a secure shield to their businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
5.1. Introduction
5.2. On-premise
5.3. Cloud

6. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Small
6.3. Medium
6.4. Large

7. DECEPTION TECHNOLGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Application Security
7.3. Data Security
7.4. Endpoint Security
7.5. Network Security

8. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. BFSI
8.3. Communication and Technology
8.4. Retail
8.5. Government
8.6. Military and Defense
8.7. Others

9. DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Rapid7
11.2. Allure Security
11.3. TrapX Security
11.4. Zscaler
11.5. Attivo Networks
11.6. eSec Forte Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
11.7. LogRhythm Inc.
11.8. Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
11.9. Fidelis Cybersecurity
11.10. Illusive Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dt28zo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.