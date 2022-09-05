Insights on the Dealer Management System Global Market to 2032 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dealer Management System Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Dealer Management System Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Technology Developments

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.4.1. Drivers

4.3.4.2. Restraints

4.3.4.3. Opportunities

4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.4. Regulations and Policies - by Region

4.5. Adoption Analysis (%) of DMS Solutions, by Business Model, 2016

4.6. Pricing Model Analysis

4.6.1. Licensing

4.6.2. Subscription

4.7. Impact Analysis of Technologies in DRM System

4.7.1. Big Data

4.7.2. Internet of Things (IoT)

4.7.3. Predictive Analysis

4.7.4. Dealer Automation

4.7.5. Cyber security

4.7.6. Connected Cars

4.8. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2032

4.8.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Million)

4.8.1.1. Historic growth trends, 2016-2026

4.8.1.2. Forecast trends, 2016-2032

4.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis - by Region (Global/North America/Europe/Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America)

4.9.1. by Region/Country

4.9.2. by Deployment Model

4.9.3. by Application

4.10. Market Outlook

4.11. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.11.1. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Concentration Rate

4.11.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions



5. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment Model

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

5.3.1. On-Premise

5.3.2. Cloud

5.3.2.1. Public

5.3.2.2. Private



6. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

6.3.1. Transport & Logistics

6.3.1.1. Fleet Management Subscription Services

6.3.2. Construction

6.3.3. Oil & Gas

6.3.4. Mining

6.3.5. Agriculture

6.3.6. Marine

6.3.7. Motor Sports



7. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Region, 2016-2032

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America



8. Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis

8.1. Analysis of Leading Service Centers/Distributors, by Region

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Challenges Faced by the Service Centers/Distributors and their Future Impact Analysis



9. North America Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

9.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

9.3.1. On-Premise

9.3.2. Cloud

9.3.2.1. Public

9.3.2.2. Private

9.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

9.4.1. Transport & Logistics

9.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services

9.4.2. Construction

9.4.3. Oil & Gas

9.4.4. Mining

9.4.5. Agriculture

9.4.6. Marine

9.4.7. Motor Sports

9.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032

9.5.1. The U.S.

9.5.2. Canada

9.5.3. Rest of North America



10. Europe Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

10.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

10.3.1. On-Premise

10.3.2. Cloud

10.3.2.1. Public

10.3.2.2. Private

10.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

10.4.1. Transport & Logistics

10.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services

10.4.2. Construction

10.4.3. Oil & Gas

10.4.4. Mining

10.4.5. Agriculture

10.4.6. Marine

10.4.7. Motor Sports

10.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032

10.5.1. Germany

10.5.2. France

10.5.3. U.K.

10.5.4. Rest of Europe



11. Asia Pacific Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

11.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

11.3.1. On-Premise

11.3.2. Cloud

11.3.2.1. Public

11.3.2.2. Private

11.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

11.4.1. Transport & Logistics

11.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services

11.4.2. Construction

11.4.3. Oil & Gas

11.4.4. Mining

11.4.5. Agriculture

11.4.6. Marine

11.4.7. Motor Sports

11.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032

11.5.1. China

11.5.2. Japan

11.5.3. India

11.5.4. Australia

11.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

12.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

12.3.1. On-Premise

12.3.2. Cloud

12.3.2.1. Public

12.3.2.2. Private

12.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

12.4.1. Transport & Logistics

12.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services

12.4.2. Construction

12.4.3. Oil & Gas

12.4.4. Mining

12.4.5. Agriculture

12.4.6. Marine

12.4.7. Motor Sports

12.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032

12.5.1. GCC

12.5.2. South Africa

12.5.3. Rest of MEA



13. South America Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

13.3. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Deployment Model, 2016-2032

13.3.1. On-Premise

13.3.2. Cloud

13.3.2.1. Public

13.3.2.2. Private

13.4. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Application, 2016-2032

13.4.1. Transport & Logistics

13.4.1.1. Fleet management subscription services

13.4.2. Construction

13.4.3. Oil & Gas

13.4.4. Mining

13.4.5. Agriculture

13.4.6. Marine

13.4.7. Motor Sports

13.5. Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Size (US$ Million) Forecast, by Country, 2016-2032

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Rest of South America



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2021)

14.3. Key Vendor Benchmarking

14.3.1. Technical solutions

14.3.2. Industry Target

14.3.3. Technology

14.3.4. Annual Turnover

14.3.5. Geographical Presence



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Adam Systems

15.1.1. Company Overview

15.1.2. Financials

15.1.3. Key Competitor

15.1.4. Business Strategy

15.2. BiT Dealership Software, Inc.

15.2.1. Company Overview

15.2.2. Financials

15.2.3. Key Competitor

15.2.4. Business Strategy

15.3. Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc.

15.3.1. Company Overview

15.3.2. Financials

15.3.3. Key Competitor

15.3.4. Business Strategy

15.4. CDK Global, LLC.

15.4.1. Company Overview

15.4.2. Financials

15.4.3. Key Competitor

15.4.4. Business Strategy

15.5. Dealertrack, Inc.

15.5.1. Company Overview

15.5.2. Financials

15.5.3. Key Competitor

15.5.4. Business Strategy

15.6. Elva DMS

15.6.1. Company Overview

15.6.2. Financials

15.6.3. Key Competitor

15.6.4. Business Strategy

15.7. Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd.

15.7.1. Company Overview

15.7.2. Financials

15.7.3. Key Competitor

15.7.4. Business Strategy

15.8. Gemini Computer Systems Ltd

15.8.1. Company Overview

15.8.2. Financials

15.8.3. Key Competitor

15.8.4. Business Strategy

15.9. Ideal Computer Systems

15.9.1. Company Overview

15.9.2. Financials

15.9.3. Key Competitor

15.9.4. Business Strategy

15.10. Irium Software

15.10.1. Company Overview

15.10.2. Financials

15.10.3. Key Competitor

15.10.4. Business Strategy

15.11. PBS Systems, Inc.

15.11.1. Company Overview

15.11.2. Financials

15.11.3. Key Competitor

15.11.4. Business Strategy

15.12. Quorum Information Technologies

15.12.1. Company Overview

15.12.2. Financials

15.12.3. Key Competitor

15.12.4. Business Strategy

15.13. The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

15.13.1. Company Overview

15.13.2. Financials

15.13.3. Key Competitor

15.13.4. Business Strategy

15.14. Velosio

15.14.1. Company Overview

15.14.2. Financials

15.14.3. Key Competitor

15.14.4. Business Strategy

15.15. XAPT Corporation

15.15.1. Company Overview

15.15.2. Financials

15.15.3. Key Competitor

15.15.4. Business Strategy



16. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f8uxj

