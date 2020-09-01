Insights on the Concentrated Nitric Acid Global Market to 2027 - Featuring DowDupont, Dyno Nobel & Grupa Azoty Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concentrated Nitric Acid - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Concentrated Nitric Acid estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Strong, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fuming segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Concentrated Nitric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Basf SE

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

DowDupont Inc.

Dyno Nobel Inc.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

Ineos Enterprises

Ixom

J.R. Simplot Company

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Linde AG

LSB Industries, Inc.

National Chemical Group

OCI NV

Omnia Holdings Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

UBE Industries Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Concentrated Nitric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38



