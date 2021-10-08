Insights on the Commercial Greenhouse Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Agra Tech, Argus Control Systems and International Greenhouse Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Research Report by Type (Glass and Plastic), by Equipment (Cooling Systems and Heating Systems), by Crop Type, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market size was estimated at USD 30.02 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 32.65 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.08% to reach USD 50.59 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Commercial Greenhouse to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Commercial Greenhouse Market was studied across Glass and Plastic.

Based on Equipment, the Commercial Greenhouse Market was studied across Cooling Systems and Heating Systems.

Based on Crop Type, the Commercial Greenhouse Market was studied across Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Nursery Crops.

Based on Region, the Commercial Greenhouse Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

Story continues

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Greenhouse Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, including Agra Tech Inc, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions, DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., Europrogress, Heliospectra, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, IGREEN INDUSTRIES LIMITED, International Greenhouse Company, Keder Greenhouse, Logiqs B.V., Luiten Greenhouses, LumiGrow, Inc., Nexus Corporation, Nobutec B.V., Noonty Greenhouse Co., Ltd., Omni Structures International, Poly-Tex, Inc, Qingzhou Xinhe Greenhouse Horticulture Co., Ltd., Richel Group SA, Rough Brothers Inc, Sichuan Jianyang Jianchuan Industry Co., Ltd., Sotrafa, Stuppy Greenhouse, and The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for food owing to increasing population globally

5.1.1.2. Unprecedented climate change impacts the yield of crops

5.1.1.3. Rapid urbanization due to growing need for sustainable farming practices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of setup and improper management from farmers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Robust research and development activities in the sector

5.1.3.2. Growing demand from floriculture and ornamental horticulture applications

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Reduced awareness among farmers related to automation and technicality of greenhouse

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass

6.3. Plastic



7. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cooling Systems

7.3. Heating Systems



8. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Flowers & Ornamentals

8.3. Fruits & Vegetables

8.4. Nursery Crops



9. Americas Commercial Greenhouse Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Agra Tech Inc

13.2. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

13.3. Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation

13.4. Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions

13.5. DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

13.6. Europrogress

13.7. Heliospectra

13.8. Heliospectra AB

13.9. Hort Americas

13.10. IGREEN INDUSTRIES LIMITED

13.11. International Greenhouse Company

13.12. Keder Greenhouse

13.13. Logiqs B.V.

13.14. Luiten Greenhouses

13.15. LumiGrow, Inc.

13.16. Nexus Corporation

13.17. Nobutec B.V.

13.18. Noonty Greenhouse Co., Ltd.

13.19. Omni Structures International

13.20. Poly-Tex, Inc

13.21. Qingzhou Xinhe Greenhouse Horticulture Co., Ltd.

13.22. Richel Group SA

13.23. Rough Brothers Inc

13.24. Sichuan Jianyang Jianchuan Industry Co., Ltd.

13.25. Sotrafa

13.26. Stuppy Greenhouse

13.27. The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gk49i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



