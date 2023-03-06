Insights on the Cold Storage Construction Global Market to 2031: Rising Trade in Fresh Produce is Expected to Help Boost the Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Construction Market By Storage type, By Warehouse Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold storage construction market size was valued at $9,134.13 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass $26,148.10 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022-2031.

Key Market Players

  • VersaCold Logistics Services

  • Tippmann Group

  • Americold Realty Trust

  • Burris Logistics

  • Primus Builders, Inc.

  • Emergent Cold LatAm Management LLC

  • NewCold

  • Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

  • United States Cold Storage, Inc.

  • Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Cold storage is an extensively used technique for storing perishables in bulk between production and marketing processing. By regulating the temperature and humidity within the storage system, it is one way to keep perishable goods in a fresh and complete state for a longer period of time.

It is crucial to maintain a sufficiently low temperature as produce will suffer chilling damage if not. For most perishables, the storeroom's relative humidity should be maintained at 80 to 90%; any lower or higher has a negative impact on the produce's ability to stay fresh.

The demand for cold storage construction is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for online grocery shopping and rise in food & beverage sectors. In addition to that the rise in demand for dairy products is expected to increase the usage of cold storage. Moreover, cold storage is one of the important parts of the logistics supply chain. These facilities are designed to keep a wide range of food, chemicals, and medicine at the right temperature.

Rising trade in fresh produce is expected to help boost the demand for cold storage construction in the coming years. Cold chain transportation has an impact on the environment and users and suppliers of temperature-controlled packaging systems are working to reduce that impact. Moreover, cold storage gives prolonging shelf-life to various food & beverages, chemicals, medicines, fruits, vegetables, and meat at the right temperature. All such factors are expected to boost the cold storage construction market.

The cold storage construction market is segmented on the basis of storage type, warehouse type, end-user, and region. On the basis of storage type, the market is fragmented into production stores, bulk stores, ports, and others. On the basis of warehouse type, the market is divided into private & semi-private warehouse and public warehouses. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in the cold storage construction market are Americold Realty Trust, Burries Logistics, Emergent Cold LatAm Management LLC, Hansen Cold Storage Construction, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NewCold, Primus Builders, Inc., Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage, Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services.

Moreover, the company profiles include various data-points such as company overview, company executives, recent financials of the company, major growth strategies espoused by company, new initiatives, and advancements by company to sustain and mend their position in the Cold Storage Construction Market, and others.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

  • Extensive analysis of the cold storage construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The cold storage construction market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

  • The key players in cold storage construction market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the cold storage construction market.

Key Market Segments

By Storage type

  • Bulk Stores

  • Ports

  • Others

  • Production Stores

By Warehouse Type

  • Private and semi private warehouse

  • Public warehouses

By End User

  • Food and Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Chemicals

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • U. S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • UK

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6svsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in March to hold for years to come. The post 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TD Bank customer out $480 after e-transfer cancelled — despite having autodeposit

    Christine Mason of Edmonton says she was pleased last September when someone wanted to buy the power tools she'd advertised on Kijiji — a cordless grinder, charger and two batteries. A man who said his name was Steve said he'd head over after work and would pay $480 by e-transfer, since he didn't carry a lot of cash. "It sounded plausible to me," said Mason. "He was in the trades and I thought, 'OK, that's fine.'" After inspecting the tools, "Steve" opened a banking app on his phone. Mason enter

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

    If you're looking for solid stocks to build a retirement fund in your TFSA, look into these two dividend stocks. The post New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Beat the Market With 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now and Keep Holding

    Value investors can buy cheap TSX stocks such as Exchange Income Corp right now and benefit from steady gains in 2023. The post Beat the Market With 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now and Keep Holding appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year

    Here's how blue-chip dividend stocks on the TSX such as Enbridge, can help you earn $10,000 in annual dividend income in 2023. The post Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Growth shouldn't be the only thing you look for, but in terms of these growth stocks, they provide a lot more than solid near-term numbers. The post 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • The housing market may have bottomed out, but how long will it 'bounce along the bottom'? Buyers wait in limbo as mortgage rates boomerang back toward 7%

    Homebuyers are paying nearly 50% more on their monthly bill than last year.

  • Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market

    Here's where to invest during higher volatility. The post Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month

    Investing $5,000 in Exchange Income Fund will help you earn $250 in annual dividends. But is EIF stock a buy right now? The post Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here's what could happen next to crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital

    Once a crucial banking partner for the crypto firms, Silvergate Capital (SI) is now on the cusp of failure.

  • Miners grow anxious as Canada tightens foreign investment rules

    Junior mining companies hoping to produce lithium, nickel and other green energy metals are worried that Canada's crackdown on some overseas investors may limit their ability to raise funds for mines and related facilities. Ottawa last fall proposed bolstering its Investment Canada Act (ICA) to give government ministers power to block or unwind critical minerals investments if they believe such deals threaten national security. The changes would essentially give the government greater control over companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and are expected to be finalized this spring.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...

  • Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan

    Some Chinese companies are holding on to dollar revenues from exports, while others are turning to foreign exchange hedging in anticipation of a fall in the value of the yuan, according to executives, bankers and data analysed by Reuters. Several bankers in China told Reuters that clients are reluctant to convert export receipts, while exchange filings show more than 30 A-share listed companies have signed up to use currency derivatives for risk-hedging so far this year. Central bank data also shows a shift, with dollar deposits at China's commercial banks, which had declined over the past year, jumping by $34 billion in January to $887.8 billion.

  • Jobs report, Powell testifies: What to know this week

    The February jobs report and two days of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the schedule in the week ahead for investors.