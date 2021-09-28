Insights on the Clinical Data Management System Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Data Management System Market, By Tools (Oracle Clinical, Clintrial, Macro, Rave and eClinicalSuite), Services (Case Report Form Designing, Data Entry and Validation), Delivery Mode and End Use - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Clinical Data Management System Market by tools in detail, segmenting the market as oracle clinical, clintrial, macro, rave and eClinicalSuite. Services further segmented into case report form designing, data entry and validation, discrepancy management, medical coding and others. The scope of the report covers the delivery mode which includes licensed enterprise, web-based and cloud-based. Moreover, it provides in-sights on end use that segregates into biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical research organizations and others. Lastly, the Clinical Data Management System Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities and challenges with respect to the global Clinical Data Management System Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with the factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Clinical Data Management System Market include Perceptive Informatics, Medidata Rave, Forte Research Systems, IBM Watson Health, Fortress Medical Systems, Ofni Systems, Deep 6 AI, ACI Clinical, ClinCapture, Novaseek Research, OpenClinica, BioClinica , Medidata, Oracle, PAREXEL Informatics, Medrio, Taimei Technology among others.

Story continues

Reasons to purchase this Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Clinical Data Management System Market over the next years. Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Clinical Data Management System Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them. Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others. Identify the major channels that are driving the global Clinical Data Management System Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion. Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Clinical Data Management System Market. Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CLINICAL DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Tools

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Services

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Delivery Mode

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By End Use

4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. CLINICAL DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TOOLS

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oracle Clinical

5.3. Clintrial

5.4. Macro

5.5. Rave

5.6. eClinicalSuite



6. BY SERVICES

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Case Report Form Designing

6.3. Data Entry and Validation

6.4. Discrepancy Management

6.5. Medical Coding

6.6. Others



7. BY DELIVERY MODE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensed Enterprise

7.3. Web-based

7.4. Cloud-based



8. BY END USE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Biotechnology

8.3. Pharmaceutical

8.4. Clinical Research

8.5. Others



9. BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World

9.5.1. Middle East

9.5.2. Africa

9.5.3. Latin America



10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top Companies Ranking

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Recent Developments

10.4.1. New Product Launch

10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Perceptive Informatics

11.2. Medidata Rave

11.3. Forte Research Systems

11.4. IBM Watson Health

11.5. Fortress Medical Systems

11.6. Ofni Systems

11.7. Deep 6 AI

11.8. ACI Clinical

11.9. ClinCapture

11.10. Novaseek Research

11.11. OpenClinica

11.12. BioClinica

11.13. Medidata

11.14. Oracle

11.15. PAREXEL Informatics

11.16. Medrio

11.17. Taimei Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8emzac

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



