Insights on the Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Global Market to 2031 - Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Consumables, Platform, Techniques, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market was valued at $169.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $735.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and other consumables has increased due to the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing key player initiatives, and the rising government initiatives in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market. The constant significant investments by healthcare companies to meet industry demand and the growing adoption of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction kits, tubes, and reagents among major end users are the major factors propelling the growth of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market.

The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market comprise well-established and newly emerging companies. Several companies are attempting to sustain their position in the market by launching new products and raising funds to develop new products for the isolation and extraction of cell-free DNA from different sample types. Key market players of the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market witnessed product launch, product approval and business funding, and synergistic activities majorly during the period January 2018-November 2021.

The inclination of companies toward product launches suggests that the companies are involved in continuously bringing new products to the market to isolate cell-free DNA, which is primarily attributed to an increase in liquid biopsy studies and approval of several liquid biopsy assays by the regulatory agencies.

Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Aline Biosciences, EpiGentek Group, Inc., Omega Bio-tek, Inc., Promega Corporation, Streck, Inc., AccuBioMed Co., Ltd., AMSBIO, Covaris, Inc., EntroGen, Inc., NeoGeneStar LLC, Norgen Biotek Corp., STRATEC SE, System Biosciences, LLC, Vela Diagnostics

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How is cell-free DNA isolation and extraction revolutionizing oncology?

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

  • How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction ecosystem?

  • What are the key development strategies that the major players are implementing in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cell-free DNA isolation and extraction-targeted therapies?

  • What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

  • How is each market segment expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

  • What are the growth opportunities for the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction companies in the region of their operation?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
1.1 Product Definition
1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion
1.2 Market Scope
1.2.1 Scope of the Study
1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
1.3 Market Overview
1.3.1 Market Definition
1.3.2 Early Discovery and Application of cfDNA
1.3.3 Properties of cfDNA
1.3.4 Biological Role of cfDNA
1.3.5 Extraction of Circulating cfDNA
1.3.6 Application of Circulating cfDNA
1.3.7 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
1.3.8 Disruption in Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market Due to COVID-19
1.3.9 COVID-19 Affecting Supply Chain of Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
1.3.10 Interruption in Research and Clinical Development and Commercial Operation
1.3.10.1 Research and Clinical Development
1.3.10.2 Commercial Operation
1.3.11 Navigating Crisis Recovery and Looking to the Future

2 Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market: Industry Analysis
2.1 Overview
2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
2.2.1 FDA Regulation
2.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
2.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
2.4.1 China
2.4.2 Japan

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Impact Analysis
3.3 Market Drivers
3.3.1 Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Inclined by Rising Prevalence of Cancer
3.3.2 Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players
3.3.3 Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing
3.4 Market Restraints
3.4.1 High Cost of Automated Instruments
3.4.2 Genomic Data Protection
3.4.3 Rigid Regulatory Standards
3.5 Market Opportunities
3.5.1 Technological Advancement Toward Innovation in Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction
3.5.2 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets

4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Product Launch and Upgradations
4.3 Product Approvals and Business Funding
4.4 Synergistic Activities
4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.6 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019 and 2020
4.7 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

5 Consumables, $Million, 2020-2031
5.1 Overview
5.2 Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Kits
5.3 Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Tubes
5.4 Other Consumables

6 Platform
6.1 Overview
6.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
6.3.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
6.3.2 Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)
6.4 Other Platforms

7 Techniques
7.1 Overview
7.2 Magnetic Beads-Based
7.3 Spin Column-Based
7.4 Other Techniques

8 Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
8.3 Oncology
8.3.1 Solid Tumor
8.3.2 Hematological Malignancies
8.4 Transplant Rejection
8.5 Other Applications

9 End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories
9.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
9.5 Clinical Diagnostic Centers
9.6 Other End Users

10 Region

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Overview
11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.2.3 Financials
11.2.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3 QIAGEN
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Role of QIAGEN in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.3.3 Financials
11.3.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4 Danaher
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Role of Danaher in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.4.3 Financials
11.4.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5 PerkinElmer, Inc.
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Role of PerkinElmer, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.5.3 Financials
11.5.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6 Endress+Hauser AG
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Role of Endress+Hauser AG in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.6.3 Financials
11.6.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.7.3 Financials
11.7.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.8.3 Financials
11.8.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9 Merck KGaA
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Role of Merck KGaA in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.9.3 Financials
11.9.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Illumina, Inc.
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.10.3 Financials
11.10.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
11.11 Takara Bio Inc.
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.11.2 Role of Takara Bio Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.11.3 Financials
11.11.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
11.11.5 SWOT Analysis
11.12 Aline Biosciences
11.12.1 Company Overview
11.12.2 Role of Aline Biosciences in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.12.3 SWOT Analysis
11.13 EpiGentek Group, Inc.
11.13.1 Company Overview
11.13.2 Role of EpiGentek Group, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.13.3 SWOT Analysis
11.14 Omega Bio-tek, Inc.
11.14.1 Company Overview
11.14.2 Role of Omega Bio-tek, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.14.3 SWOT Analysis
11.15 Promega Corporation
11.15.1 Company Overview
11.15.2 Role of Promega Corporation in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.15.3 SWOT Analysis
11.16 Streck, Inc.
11.16.1 Company Overview
11.16.2 Role of Streck, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.16.3 SWOT Analysis
11.17 AccuBioMed Co., Ltd.
11.17.1 Company Overview
11.17.2 Role of AccuBioMed Co., Ltd. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.18 AMSBIO
11.18.1 Company Overview
11.18.2 Role of AMSBIO in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Purification Market
11.19 Covaris, Inc.
11.19.1 Role of Covaris, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.2 EntroGen, Inc.
11.20.1 Role of EntroGen, Inc. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.21 NeoGeneStar LLC
11.21.1 Company Overview
11.21.2 Role of NeoGeneStar LLC in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.22 Norgen Biotek Corp.
11.22.1 Company Overview
11.22.2 Role of Norgen Biotek Corp. in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.23 STRATEC SE
11.23.1 Company Overview
11.23.2 Role of STRATEC SE in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.24 System Biosciences, LLC
11.24.1 Company Overview
11.24.2 Role of System Biosciences, LLC in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market
11.25 Vela Diagnostics
11.25.1 Company Overview
11.25.2 Role of Vela Diagnostics in the Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ivoo

