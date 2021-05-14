Insights on the Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Ascent Solar Technologies, Dow and Panasonic Among Others
The report provides an overview of the global market for BIPV and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, application, end-user and geography.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain, competitive landscape and current trends in the BIPV market. The report concludes with an analysis of the BIPV vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global BIPV market.
The scope of the report is limited to the below mentioned points only:
The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.
The projects that are in the design phase or the pre-development phase have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.
The market size includes the market of both hardware as well as the service part.
The after-sales services market such as software upgrade or hardware maintenance has not been considered in the report.
The report includes both new constructions as well as renovation projects for the calculation of overall market size.
Utility-scale power grid projects have not been considered in the report scope.
The Report Includes:
35 data tables and 89 additional tables
An updated review of the global market for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) materials and related technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Discussion of market opportunities and drivers for BIPV materials market, current trends and ongoing research activities, industry regulations and COVID-19 impact shaping the growth of the PV industry
Estimation of the market size and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end user and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments
Identification of major stakeholders in the market, and analysis of their company shares and key competitive landscape
Patent review and analysis of patents granted for technologies related to advanced PV materials and devices used in BIPV
A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the top four BIPV technologies, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Dow Inc., Panasonic Corp., SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
Buildings today are a leading global consumer of energy, and this trend is likely to continue well into the future, primarily driven by economic and population growth. This trend is increasingly recognized by a multitude of countries worldwide. Federal, state and local governments perceive investing in green energy technologies for new and existing buildings as an opportunity to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets. Consequently, energy efficiency in buildings has evolved into a major factor of the green movement in recent years, and these factors are driving the increased importance of energy efficiency in buildings.
BIPVs make up a small but increasingly noticeable component of the global PV market. Some BIPV applications are emerging as major growth segments that will reach gigawatt-scale annual sales within a decade. When annual capacity installations are totaled, the entire BIPV sector is found to already be beyond the gigawatt level of annual capacity. Unlike the rapid progress made in building PV capacity with utility-scale power plants, no feasible method exists for complete vertical integration with BIPV projects in all existing and planned buildings. For this, companies need partners, affiliates, alliances, visionaries and champions.
However, the outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, rerouting of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and significant interventions of governments. And, just like any other market, the BIPV market was impacted by the pandemic in 2020.
Two types of construction markets can include BIPV components: new-builds and retrofits. The economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic severely depressed new construction in many regions of the world. In developed economies, renovations and retrofits will show more significant opportunities in the coming year since those projects, always necessary, are more likely to be eligible for public financial incentives and potential developer participation.
The silicon used to fabricate solar cells is either crystalline (single-crystal or multi-crystal) or amorphous. Presently, c-Si and multi-crystalline silicon (mc-Si) rigid modules are the dominant BIPV products, along with amorphous silicon (a-Si) flexible modules. However, copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and cadmium telluride (CdTe) technologies are growing rapidly as well. The use of c-Si and mc-Si will change rapidly-and in ways that standard rigid modules cannot be used. The arrival of CIGS into the market, followed closely by the dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) and organic PV (OPV) products, will encourage an entirely new method and process of thinking about how to build, clad and color buildings.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Global Energy Sources
Importance of Renewable Energy
Overview of Photovoltaics
BIPV Industry Outlook
Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market
Overview
Impact on the Industry
Conclusion
Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Overview
Crystalline Silicon
Single-Crystal Silicon PVs
Polycrystalline Silicon PVs
Thin Film
Amorphous Silicon
Cadmium Telluride
Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide
Others
Multi-Junction Cells
Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
Quantum Dot PVs
Organic Solar Cells
Nanomaterials
Other Third-Generation PV Materials
Additional Information
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Roofing
Roofing Shingles
Roofing Tiles
Standing Seam Metal Roofing
Single-Ply Membrane Roofing
Facades
Building Cladding
Green Parking
Glazing
Skylights
Architectural Shading
Additional Information
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Overview
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Additional Information
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
Americas
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Australia
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Industry Regulations, Standards and Patents
Patent Analysis
Overview
Patent Trends
Sample Patent Abstracts
Government Policies and Support
Government Support
Overview of BIPV Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs
General
FITs vs. Rates Net Metering
BIPV Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in North America
BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in Europe and the EU
Microanalysis of Individual European Countries
BIPV Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in APAC
ASEAN Countries
BIPV Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in the Rest of the World
BIPV-Relevant International Standards
International Certification Standards
EU-Specific Certification Standards
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
AGC Glass Europe
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
Avancis Gmbh
Belectric Solar & Battery Gmbh
Canadian Solar Inc.
Certainteed Corp.
Dow Inc.
Ertex Solartechnik Gmbh
First Solar Inc.
Hanergy Holding Group
Hanwha Q Cells
Heliatek Gmbh
Issol Sa
Kyocera Corp.
Meyer Burger Technology Ltd.
Nanoflex Power Corp.
Onyx Solar Energy S.L.
Panasonic Corp.
Polysolar Ltd.
Sharp Corp.
Sphelar Power Corp.
Sunpower Corp.
Trina Solar Co., Ltd.
Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.
Major Companies in the BIPV Industry by Category
Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms and Abbreviations
