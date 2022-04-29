Insights on the Brain Cancer Therapeutics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Amgen, AstraZeneca and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer is one of the most prevalent and fatal chronic disorders with a high mortality rate. Throughout our lives, healthy cells in our bodies divide and replace themselves in a controlled fashion. Cancer starts when a cell is altered and it multiplies out of control. A tumor is formed when such abnormal cells grow to form a mass. Cancer cells grow to form tumor that interfere with brain functions such as muscle control, memory, sensation, and other normal bodily functions. Symptoms of brain cancer vary but often include weakness, difficulty walking, dizziness, seizures, and headaches.

The brain and spinal column make up the central nervous system (CNS), where all important functions are controlled. These functions include thought, body movements, and speech. This means that when a tumor grows in the CNS, it can affect a person's thought processes or the way they move or talk. A treatment plan is individualized and planned for each brain cancer patient depending on certain factors. The treatment plan is constructed by the doctors who are specialized in brain cancer, and treatments vary widely depending on the type of cancer, brain location of the tumor, tumor size, patient age, and the general health status of the patient. A major part of the plan is also determined by the wish of the patient.

Market Dynamics

The increasing launches of new drugs and regulatory approvals for brain cancer therapeutics are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to TVAX Biomedical, Inc. for TVI-Brain-1, an adoptive T cell therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. TVI-Brain-1 (TVAX Biomedical) is an autologous, vaccine-enhanced adoptive T-cell therapy consisting a proprietary vaccine pretreatment to create cancer-specific T cells and an activated antitumor T-cell treatment. The Fast Track Designation was supported by positive Phase 2 clinical data in addition to extensive preclinical and Phase 1 safety studies.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global brain cancer therapeutics market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global brain cancer therapeutics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Bayer AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global brain cancer therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global brain cancer therapeutics market

