Insights on the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Global Market to 2026 - by Application, End-use and Geography

The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 12.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.83 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35%.



Market Dynamics

The major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing focus to improve the patient's engagement and deliver patient-centric care. In addition, the increasing penetration of high-speed network technologies initiating blockchain as a service and reducing the risk of the counterfeited drugs factors contributing to the growth of the market. The factors hindering the market are technical challenges pertaining to scalability and lack of awareness in emerging countries. The rising government initiative, emerging investment, and partnership across the industry for integrating blockchain in the healthcare sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities.



Market Segmentation

The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is segmented further based on Application, End-Use, and Geography.

By Application, the market is classified into Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Claims Adjudication & Billing Management, Drug Supply Chain Management, Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials, Prescription Drug Abuse, Others. Amongst all, the Drug Supply Chain Management segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By End-Use, the market is classified as Hospitals, Insurance Providers, Drug & Medical Device Companies, and Others. Amongst all, the Drug & Medical Device Companies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna, and Anthem have partnered to form a blockchain health firm, called Avaneer Health. - 9th June 20212. Aetna, Anthem, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), PNC Bank, and IBM announced a new collaboration, to design and create a network using blockchain technology and to improve transparency and interoperability in the healthcare industry. The aim is to create an inclusive blockchain network that can benefit multiple members of the healthcare ecosystem in a highly secure and shared environment. - 24th January 2019



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM, Simply Vital Health, Medical Chain, Patientory, Hashed Health, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

