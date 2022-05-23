Insights on the Bispecific Antibody Global Market - Approved Drug Sales Forecast Till 2028

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

  • Research Methodology

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate: 100% CAGR (2016 -2021)

  • Approved Bispecific Antibodies In Market: 4 Antibodies

  • Detailed Market Sales & Trends Insight Till 2028

  • Quarterly & Yearly Sales Insight Of Approved Antibodies Till Q1 2022

  • Global and Regional Market Analysis

  • Approved Drug Sales Forecast Till 2028

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase, and Region

  • Key Market Dynamics

The unique achievements gathered through the monoclonal antibody market led to the identification of a novel wave of antibody market classified as the Bispecific cancer antibody market. In a very imperative and innovative way, bispecific cancer antibody market applications have prompted oncology researchers to multiply the healthcare benefits received by the patients suffering from different types of cancers.

The whole procedure followed by the drugs available on the market involves targeting two specific molecules present on the surface of cancer antigens. The same has been verified in several different pre-clinical and clinical settings, thus anticipating the therapy market to deliver promising healthcare outcomes to the patients who have developed resistance to other available therapies.

Currently 3 Bispecific Antibodies Blincyto, Hemlibra & Rybrevant Are Commercially Available In Market, Hemlibra Accounts For More Than 80% Of Global Bispecific Antibody Market

In the past few years, global bispecific cancer antibody market has cleared its clinical evaluation for different types of cancers which involves: cancer at early stage, last stage and solid cancers. More precisely, the therapy at an international level is getting leveraged due to its uniqueness and imperative approach of targeting molecules which are highly differentiated in all sub-types of cancers.

Despite of introducing monoclonal antibody therapy in the cancer therapeutics several decades ago, researchers got to acknowledge the applications of adding the capability of an antibody to act on two targets few years ago. It is predicted that advancement in pharmaceutical market technology, thanks to science and medical progress, the therapy is leading the entire cancer therapeutics market towards a novel era of progress and scientific achievements.

Since First Approved and Launched Bispecific Antibody In 2015, The Global Bispecific Antibody Market Has Witnessed Growth of 121% CAGR Till 2020

In addition, the constantly increasingly knowledge with respect to the surface antigens present on the cancer cells as well as several different tools through which a probe could be generated against the sequence of antigen is also believed to boost the researchers to cope-up with the complex challenges observed in the cancer therapeutics market by the applications of bispecific cancer antibodies. It is further believed to develop a massive competitive landscape threat to all the other viable and commercially available cancer therapies such as old and traditional chemotherapy or radiation therapy and novel therapies such as small molecule cancer drug therapy.

As per the Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 report findings, it is predicted that in the next few successful years of clinical research studies associated with the therapy, it will lead to completely revolutionize the entire cancer treatment regimen and the overall future direction of cancer therapeutics.

By growing at an accelerated speed in small period of time, the therapy market has also remained successful in getting represented as one of the most exciting approach in the entire biotech space and sector. Increase in the volume of recent publications, articles and research papers with respect to the therapy applications by manipulating it at molecular level by the available tools are also estimated to expand the market parameters. In addition, the unprecedented market drivers associated with the therapy are also believed to be digging deep to increase the performance rate of the therapy. To conclude, it can be stated that the overall therapy market achievements are commitment to cause a total advancement in the global cancer therapeutics market by acting broad spectrally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

2. Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies over Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies

3. Bispecific Antibodies - Development Process & Mechanism of Action
3.1 Development of Bispecific Antibodies Similar to IgG
3.2 Development of Small Bispecific Antibodies
3.3 General Mechanism of Bispecific Antibodies

4. Approved Bispecific Antibodies Mechanism of Action
4.1 Hemlibra
4.2 Blincyto
4.3 Reybrevant

5. Application of Bispecific Antibodies in Cancer
5.1 Cancer Diagnosis
5.2 Cancer Targeting By Blocking Signaling Pathways
5.3 Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis for Cancer Treatment

6. Miscellaneous Application of Bispecific Antibodies
6.1 Diagnosis of Microbial Infectious Diseases
6.2 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets
6.3 Bispecific Antibodies as Genetic Antibody Therapy

7. Global & Regional Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook
7.1 Yearly & Quarterly Indicators
7.2 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Policy
7.2.1 Blincyto Reimbursement Policy
7.2.2 Hemlibra Reimbursement Policy
7.2.3 Rybrevant Reimbursement Policy

8. Blincyto: First Approved Bispecific Antibody 2015
8.1 Dosage & Price Analysis
8.2 Global & Regional Sales Analysis

9. Hemlibra: Second Approved Bispecific Antibody 2018
9.1 Dosage & Price Analysis
9.2 Global & Regional Sales Analysis

10. Rybrevant: Third Approved Bispecific Antibody 2021
10.1 Dosage & Price Analysis
10.2 Global & Regional Sales Analysis

11. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview
11.1 By Phase
11.2 By Country/Region
11.3 By Company
11.4 By Indication
11.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies
11.6 Patient Segment

12. Ongoing Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials by Company, Country, Indication & Phase
12.1 Research
12.2 Preclinical
12.3 Phase-I
12.4 Phase-I/II
12.5 Phase-II
12.6 Phase-II/III
12.7 Phase-III
12.8 Preregistration

13. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight
13.1 Blinatumomab - Amgen
13.2 Emicizumab - Chugai Pharmaceutical
13.3 Rybrevant - Genmab/Janssen Biotech

14. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics
14.1 Favorable Market Parameters
14.2 Commercialization Challenges

15. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Ablynx
16.2 Adimab
16.3 Affimed Therapeutics
16.4 Amgen
16.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)
16.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical
16.7 Eli Lilly
16.8 EMD Serono
16.9 Emergent BioSolutions
16.10 Genentech
16.11 Genmab
16.12 Immunomedics
16.13 Jounce Therapeutics
16.14 MacroGenics
16.15 Merus
16.16 Neovii Biotech
16.17 NovImmune SA
16.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
16.19 Pieris
16.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
16.21 Roche
16.22 Sanofi

