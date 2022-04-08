Insights on the Biological Safety Testing Global Market to 2027 - by Product and Services, Test Type, Application and Region

Company Logo

Global Biological Safety Testing Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biological safety testing market reached a value of US$ 3.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.55% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biopharmaceutical products are widely used in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various diseases. However, their manufacturing process and the complex structural and biological characteristics pose several safety concerns. Therefore, health agencies of numerous countries have mandated a thorough biological safety testing on these products. Biological safety testing ensures products are free from contaminants before a clinical investigation takes place. Nowadays, several companies are providing comprehensive biological safety testing packages that are compliant with global stringent safety standards.

Biological Safety Testing Market Trends:

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the urgent need for a potential treatment are among the key factors positively influencing the demand for biological safety testing worldwide. It evaluates the safety of candidate vaccines prior to their dispatch to manufacturers. Moreover, the escalating demand for biopharmaceutical products on account of the rising prevalence of targeted diseases and the easy access to healthcare services is fueling the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of novel drugs and biological products at clinical trials is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, biological products derived from mammalian cell lines pose an inherent risk for microbial and viral contaminants. This is increasing the adoption of stringent safety testing to ensure biologic materials are safe and free of contaminants during the entire development process.

Furthermore, due to the rising utilization of single-use medical items, pharmaceutical manufacturers are focusing on producing safe products and achieving sterility assurance, which, in turn, is driving the market. Besides this, market leaders are forming strategic partnerships with major research organizations to provide drug discovery and development services and produce cost-efficient and technologically advanced testing methods. This is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biological safety testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and services, test type and application.



Breakup by Product and Services:

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Test Type:

Endotoxin Tests

Sterility Tests

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

Bioburden Tests

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Vaccine Development

Blood Products Testing

Cellular and Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-related Products Testing

Stem Cell Research

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avance Biosciences, Charles River Laboratories, Creative Biogene, Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Group AG, Maravai LifeSciences, Pace Analytical Services Inc., Pacific BioLabs, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, ViruSure GmbH (Asahi Kasei Corporation) and WuXi Biologics.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biological safety testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biological safety testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product and services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biological safety testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biological Safety Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

6.1 Kits and Reagents

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Test Type

7.1 Endotoxin Tests

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Sterility Tests

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bioburden Tests

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Residual Host Contaminant Detection Tests

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Adventitious Agent Detection Tests

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Vaccine Development

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Blood Products Testing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Tissue and Tissue-related Products Testing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Stem Cell Research

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Avance Biosciences

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Charles River Laboratories

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Creative Biogene

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Eurofins Scientific

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Lonza Group AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Maravai LifeSciences

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Pace Analytical Services Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pacific BioLabs

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sartorius AG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 SGS SA

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 ViruSure GmbH (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 WuXi Biologics

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8tc2k

Attachment

