Insights on the Bath & Shower Products Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bath & Shower Products Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bath & shower products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the increased consciousness of the people regarding health and hygiene across the globe.

The key player's contribution also aids the market growth, by existing innovations and frequent product launches. The market players offer new and enhanced products, which further contributed to the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson & Johnson launched 'Vita-Rich Revitalising Body Wash', which is made of grapes and seed oil extracts and revitalizes skin. Hence, this contributes to the market growth during the forecast period.

The global bath & shower products market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as bathing bars & soaps, liquid shower products, bathing additives, and others. The bathing bars & soaps segment of the market holds the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels.

The offline channel is further segmented as general stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and cosmetics stores. The offline channel segment of the market holds the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global bath & shower products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a significant market share. China, India, Japan, and the Rest of the Asia-Pacific are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the bath & shower products market in the region.

Further, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KgaA, ITC Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lion Corp., L'Oral SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Plc among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global bath & shower products market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global bath & shower products market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global bath & shower products market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global bath & shower products market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Bath & Shower Products Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Bathing Bars & Soaps

5.1.2. Liquid Shower Products

5.1.3. Bathing Additives

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Global Bath & Shower Products Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Online Channels

5.2.2. Offline Channels

5.2.2.1. General Stores

5.2.2.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.2.2.3. Cosmetics Stores



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Avon Products, Inc.

7.2. Beiersdorf AG

7.3. Bentley Laboratories LLC

7.4. Colgate-Palmolive Co.

7.5. Coty, Inc.

7.6. Estee Lauder Inc.

7.7. Henkel AG & Company, KgaA

7.8. ITC Ltd.

7.9. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

7.10. L'Artisan Parfumeur

7.11. Lion Corp.

7.12. L'Oral SA

7.13. Natura & Co.

7.14. Plum Island Soap Co.

7.15. Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG.

7.16. The Himalaya Drug Co.

7.17. The Procter & Gamble Co.

7.18. Unilever Plc



