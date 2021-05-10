Insights on the Automotive NVH Materials Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive NVH materials market reached a value of US$ 11.01 Billion in 2020. Automotive NVH materials, also known as noise, vibration, and harshness materials, are used to reduce unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations due to automobile mechanics), and harshness (the level of discomfort) in automobiles. NVH materials, including molded rubbers, metal and film laminates, molded foams and engineering resins, are used to control air and structure-borne noises as well as noise generated from the interior components of the vehicles. In recent years, there has been a heightened demand for NVH materials as they absorb noise and prevent it from entering the vehicle, thereby preventing discomfort and improving the ride quality.



Market Trends:



Over the past few years, the sales of automobiles in emerging regions like India and China have been rising steadily. The strict government regulations for reducing vehicle noise levels are increasing the demand for NVH materials in these regions. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency which helps in improving the noise and vibration quality of the vehicles. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enhance their portfolio for NVH solutions. Some of the other factors that are currently driving the market growth are the influence of NVH and Vehicle Refinement Levels on buying decisions, advanced NVH products with innovative technologies, changing lifestyles and rising incomes in both developed and developing economies. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive NVH materials market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:



Based on products, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, mixed textiles fibers, fiber glass, polyester fiber, NBR, polypropylene, PVC, textile materials (synthetic) and textile materials (cotton). Currently, polyurethane is the most popular product type in the global automotive NVH materials market.

On the basis of vehicle types, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, LCV and HCV, wherein, passenger vehicles dominate the market, holding the largest share.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of applications into trunk module, floor module, wheel arches, cockpit module, roof module, engine casing and bonnet liners.



Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the global automotive NVH materials market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, 3M Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG and Borgers AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Story continues

How has the global automotive NVH materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive NVH materials industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive NVH materials market?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive NVH materials market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive NVH materials market?

What is the structure of the global automotive NVH materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive NVH materials market?

How are automotive NVH materials manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Polyurethane

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mixed Textiles Fibers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fiber Glass

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polyester Fiber

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 NBR

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Polypropylene

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 PVC

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Textile Materials (Synthetic)

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Textile Materials (Cotton)

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Vehicles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 LCV

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 HCV

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Trunk Module

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Floor Module

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Wheel Arches

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Cockpit Module

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Roof Module

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Engine Casing

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Bonnet Liners

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Suppliers of Raw Materials

11.3 Manufacturers of Polymers

11.4 Automotive Component Manufacturers

11.5 Automobile OEMs



12 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BASF SE

15.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company

15.3.3 ExxonMobil

15.3.4 3M Company

15.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

15.3.6 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

15.3.7 Covestro AG

15.3.8 Celanese Corporation

15.3.9 Huntsman Corporation

15.3.10 Lanxess AG

15.3.11 Borgers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/604pia

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



