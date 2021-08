Insights on the Automotive Infotainment Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Vehicle Sales and Production are Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Infotainment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive infotainment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Automotive infotainment is an in-vehicle device that provides entertainment and information to the driver and the passengers. The system includes integration of audio/video (A/V) interfaces, touchscreens, keypads, etc., for offering navigational services, hand-free phone connections, vehicle voice control, parking assistance, climate control, two-way communications tools, access to the internet and other security services. These features help in increasing operational efficiency of the vehicles along with improving safety and driver experience. Owing to this, automotive infotainment systems are widely installed in passenger as well as commercial vehicles.



The global automotive infotainment market is primarily driven by the increasing vehicle sales and production and growing demand of smart infotainment in base models. Furthermore, rising consumer living standards supported by their growing disposable income levels have led to the increasing demand for luxury and premium cars across both emerging and developed economies. Owing to this, several automotive companies are expanding their production and distribution networks to meet the growing demand. Moreover, the rising inclination towards vehicle customization for high-end comfort and convenience is further driving the automotive infotainment market. Additionally, rising focus on driver comfort and safety, particularly in commercial vehicles with high travel time, has led to the rapid installation of automotive infotainment systems in these vehicles.

Furthermore, the implementation of navigation and vehicle control units in commercial vehicles helps in reducing the response time during emergencies, thereby eliminating the risk of accidents. Besides this, several automobile manufacturers are also offering low-cost infotainment systems, thereby increasing the product affordability. Additionally, the rising adoption of smartphones along with high internet connectivity has a significant impact on market growth on a global level. furthermore, various technological advancements in the sector have led to the introduction of infotainment devices with innovative features, such as in-car Wi-Fi, driver assistance, voice recognition, etc.



Breakup by Product Type:

Story continues

Navigation Unit

Display Audio

Audio

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Operating System:

QNX

LINUX

Microsoft

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

In-Dash Infotainment

Rear Seat Infotainment

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Technology:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Breakup by Connectivity:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

3G

4G

5G

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Clarion Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics) Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive infotainment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive infotainment market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation Type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global automotive infotainment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Infotainment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Navigation Unit

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Display Audio

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Audio

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Operating System

8.1 QNX

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 LINUX

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Microsoft

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Installation Type

9.1 In-Dash Infotainment

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Rear Seat Infotainment

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

10.1 OEM

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aftermarket

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Technology

11.1 Integrated

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Embedded

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Tethered

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Connectivity

12.1 Bluetooth

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Wi-Fi

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 3G

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 4G

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 5G

12.5.1 Market Forecast

12.5.2 Market Trends



13 Market Breakup by Region

14 SWOT Analysis



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

18.3.1.1 Company Overview

18.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.1.3 Financials

18.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

18.3.2.1 Company Overview

18.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.2.3 Financials

18.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.3 Pioneer Corporation

18.3.3.1 Company Overview

18.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.3.3 Financials

18.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.4 Clarion Co., Ltd.

18.3.4.1 Company Overview

18.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.4.3 Financials

18.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.5 Continental AG

18.3.5.1 Company Overview

18.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.5.3 Financials

18.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Denso Corporation

18.3.6.1 Company Overview

18.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.6.3 Financials

18.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.7 Aptiv

18.3.7.1 Company Overview

18.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.7.3 Financials

18.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

18.3.8.1 Company Overview

18.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.8.3 Financials

18.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

18.3.9.1 Company Overview

18.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.9.3 Financials

18.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.10 Garmin Ltd.

18.3.10.1 Company Overview

18.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.10.3 Financials

18.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3.11 Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics)

18.3.11.1 Company Overview

18.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

18.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmuujq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900