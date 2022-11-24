Insights on the Audiology Devices Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Cases of Hearing Loss is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

audiology-devices-market-share.jpg

audiology-devices-market-share.jpg
audiology-devices-market-share.jpg

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Digital and Analog), By Product, By Hearing Aids Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Audiology Devices Market size is expected to reach $16 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The electronic tools used by audiologists for the accurate diagnosis and therapy of hearing loss or impairment are known as audiology devices. A significant number of people are predicted to have some degree of hearing loss in the coming years, and a lot of them is expected to need hearing rehabilitation.

Additionally, because of unsafe listening habits, a big proportion of the population is at the risk of developing permanent and preventable hearing loss. This will likely further fuel the market for audio logical devices throughout the forecast period.

The market's expansion can also be attributed to factors, including the rising elderly population, occurrences of hearing diseases, and government programs that enable simple access to hearing aids. The prevalence of the geriatric population is increasing all over the world. Hearing loss and impairment are very common in elderly age of people. However, it is anticipated that the rate at which hearing impairments are treated will rise as market participants increasingly combine traditional devices with cutting-edge telemedicine.

A platform for online audiology was introduced by lively in 2019 and offers all customers hearing aids, testing, and round-the-clock online assistance. Additionally, the market is anticipated to benefit from ongoing technology advancements that improve the listening experience for consumers as well as the introduction of specialized devices made for veterans and serving military personnel. The development of new features, like Bluetooth connectivity, voice processing, contactless charging, and many others, together with technological improvements in areas like wireless devices, are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how medical treatment is provided globally. Many hospitals and departments have been re-profiled for treating patients with COVID-19 as a result of the increasing demand brought on by the rising rate of hospitalization of COVID-19 patients. In order to reserve and redirect the limited capacity and resources, such as hospital beds and care experts, toward COVID-19 patient care, many elective procedures were canceled or postponed globally.

The redistribution of intensive care resources had a disproportionately negative impact on the delivery of ENT-related surgeries and services. Considering the proximity, test setup, and length of appointments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims that ENT clinics or audiology centers present a medium-to-high risk for COVID-19 infection.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Cases Of Hearing Loss

Hearing loss affects people of all ages and is ranked third among physical conditions by The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), behind arthritis and heart disease. People of all ages can experience gradual hearing loss, which ranges in severity from minor to severe.

Depending on the reason, it might be mild, severe, transitory, or permanent. The WHO defines hearing loss as the inability to hear as well in both ears as someone with a normal hearing threshold of 25 dB or better. The need for diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to rise with an increase in prevalence, which is anticipated to boost the market for audiology devices.

Rising Incidences Of Meniere's Disease

One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the audiology devices market is the rising prevalence of Meniere's disease all over the world. Meniere's disease can be referred as a chronic inner ear condition that affects hearing and balance. Vertigo and hearing loss are two symptoms of the inner ear ailment Meniere's disease. Meniere's illness typically only affects one ear.

Meniere's illness can strike at any age, but it typically manifests between the ages of 20 and 40. Although it's a chronic ailment, there are a number of therapies that can aid in the management of the symptoms and lessen the long-term effects on the patient's life.

Market Restraining Factors

High Initial Cost And The Final Price

A significant factor limiting market growth is the high cost of hearing aids, including cochlear implants as well as bone-anchored systems, particularly in price-sensitive regions. Healthcare providers generally lack the financial resources for investment in sophisticated technologies, particularly in developing nations.

Additionally, the staff needs to undergo comprehensive training programs in the proper handling and maintenance of bone-anchored devices and cochlear implants. Technology-advanced hearing aids must be developed through extensive R&D efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.2.5 Approvals and Trails
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Chapter 4. Global Audiology Devices Market by Technology
4.1 Global Digital Market by Region
4.2 Global Analog Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Audiology Devices Market by Product
5.1 Global Hearing Aids Market by Region
5.2 Global Audiology Devices Market by Hearing Aids Type
5.2.1 Global Behind-the-ear (BTE) Market by Region
5.2.2 Global In-the-ear (ITE) & Others Market by Region
5.3 Global Cochlear Implants Market by Region
5.4 Global Diagnostic Devices Market by Region
5.5 Global BAHA/BAHS Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Audiology Devices Market by Distribution Channel
6.1 Global Offline Market by Region
6.2 Global Online Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Audiology Devices Market by End User
7.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Market by Region
7.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Region
7.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Audiology Devices Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Siemens AG
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expense
9.1.5 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Medtronic PLC
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.2.6 SWOT Analysis
9.3 William Demant Holding A/S
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expense
9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.4 GN Store Nord A/S (GN Hearing A/S)
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Analysis
9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.4.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.4.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.5 Sonova Holding AG
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Financial Analysis
9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.5.4 Research & Development Expense
9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.5.5.3 Approvals and Trails:
9.6 WS Audiology A/S
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Financial Analysis
9.6.3 Regional Analysis
9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.7 Natus Medical Incorporated (Archimed SAS)
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial Analysis
9.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.8 MED-EL GmbH
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.8.2.2 Approvals and Trails:
9.9 Starkey Laboratories, Inc.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.9.2.2 Geographical Expansions:
9.10. Benson Medical Instruments
9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3xyzo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster. Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the third round in 2019. Henderson started 28 games, including seven this season, and played ext

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “