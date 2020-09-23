insights on the Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market to 2026 - by Component, Application, Deployment Type, End-user, and Country

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Low-code platforms designed for business users distribute as fewer code as possible, offering a platform where business users can build apps. Through these platforms, company customers are citizen developers, people who do not have a functioning knowledge of any programming language or coding in general, but are able to build applications using the software. The reason these systems are called low-code platforms is that they are built to address much of the needs of citizens' users. There will, however, be cases in which the citizen developer will need the assistance of the individual developer to build and deploy the functionality they need.



Innovation-focused methods are best tailored to businesses working in a bi-modal environment. The engineering initiatives of the bi-modal teams rely more entirely on the front end, aiming to add additional features to existing networks rather than modernize core systems. Although bi-modal IT tools that meet short-term innovation goals as the business expands and needs change and scale, these approaches fall short in line with the increasing digital delivery requirements of the enterprise.



There are no restrictions on enterprise low-code application platforms. They make it easy to install and combine enterprise-class applications and frameworks with cloud infrastructure. It is possible to develop operational systems for organizations, core digital services or digital experiences that support millions of consumers. Enterprise low-code also provides high performance, scalability, fast availability, disaster recovery, stability, and more.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Web-based, Desktop & Server-based and Mobile-based. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Companies Profiled

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess)

Siemens AG (Mendix)

Appian Corporation

K2 Software, Inc.

QuickBase, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by End User

1.4.5 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Oct - 2020,May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform (Without Services) Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Asia Pacific BFSI Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific IT & Telecom Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Retail & eCommerce Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Government & Defense Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.6 Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.7 Asia Pacific Manufacturing Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.8 Asia Pacific Other Industry Vertical Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

6.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Web-based Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Desktop & Server-based Market by Country

6.3 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Mobile-based Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Asia Pacific On-premise Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific Cloud Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

8.1 China Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.1.1 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.1.2 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.3 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.1.4 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.2 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.2.1 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.2.2 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.2.3 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.2.4 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.3 India Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.3.1 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.3.2 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.3.3 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.3.4 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.4 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.4.1 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.4.2 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.4.3 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.4.4 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.5 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.5.1 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.5.2 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.5.3 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.5.4 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.6 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.6.1 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.6.2 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.6.3 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.6.4 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



