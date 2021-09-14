Insights on the Aseptic Processing Global Market to 2026 - Featuring AMCOR, Aran Packaging and Schott Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Processing Market Research Report by Processing Product, by Equipment Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aseptic Processing Market size was estimated at USD 10.82 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.90 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.34% to reach USD 19.53 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Aseptic Processing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Processing Product, the Aseptic Processing Market was studied across Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Cans, Cartons, Others, Pre-filled Syringes, and Vials & Ampoules.

Based on Material, the Aseptic Processing Market was studied across Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, and Plastic.

Based on Equipment Type, the Aseptic Processing Market was studied across Packaging Equipment and Processing Equipment. The Packaging Equipment is further studied across Aseptic Blowers, Aseptic Filling Equipment, and Aseptic Filling Valves. The Processing Equipment is further studied across Centrifuges & Separation Equipment, Heat Exchangers, Homogenizers, Spray Dryers, and UHT (Ultra High Temperature) Treatment.

Based on Application, the Aseptic Processing Market was studied across Beverages, Food, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Region, the Aseptic Processing Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aseptic Processing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aseptic Processing Market, including AMCOR Limited, Aran Packaging, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dizaynpak Baski Ve Ambalaj Teknolojileri A.S., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Ecolean AB, GEA Group, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., JBT Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schott Ag, Sealed Air Corporation, SPX Flow, Inc., and Tetra Laval International S.A..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aseptic Processing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aseptic Processing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aseptic Processing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aseptic Processing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aseptic Processing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aseptic Processing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aseptic Processing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing beverage & dairy industry

5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization coupled with demand for convenience and quality food products

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Capital intensive initial setup for the process

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing demand from the evolving nutraceuticals market

5.1.3.2. Growing adoption of self-administered drugs among consumers and introduction of eco-friendly packaging

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Volatile environmental regulations across regions

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Aseptic Processing Market, by Processing Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bags & Pouches

6.3. Bottles & Cans

6.4. Cartons

6.5. Others

6.6. Pre-filled Syringes

6.7. Vials & Ampoules



7. Aseptic Processing Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Glass & Wood

7.3. Metal

7.4. Paper & Paperboard

7.5. Plastic



8. Aseptic Processing Market, by Equipment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Packaging Equipment

8.2.1. Aseptic Blowers

8.2.2. Aseptic Filling Equipment

8.2.3. Aseptic Filling Valves

8.3. Processing Equipment

8.3.1. Centrifuges & Separation Equipment

8.3.2. Heat Exchangers

8.3.3. Homogenizers

8.3.4. Spray Dryers

8.3.5. UHT (Ultra High Temperature) Treatment



9. Aseptic Processing Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Beverages

9.3. Food

9.4. Pharmaceuticals



10. Americas Aseptic Processing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Aseptic Processing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aseptic Processing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AMCOR Limited

14.2. Aran Packaging

14.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.4. Dizaynpak Baski Ve Ambalaj Teknolojileri A.S.

14.5. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

14.6. Ecolean AB

14.7. GEA Group

14.8. Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

14.9. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

14.10. JBT Corporation

14.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.12. Schott Ag

14.13. Sealed Air Corporation

14.14. SPX Flow, Inc.

14.15. Tetra Laval International S.A.



15. Appendix

