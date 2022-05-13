Insights on the Aseptic Pharma Processing Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demands for Prolonged Shelf-Life of Drugs, Medicines, Therapeutic Creams and Other Biological Products is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market, By Component, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic pharma processing market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for prolonged shelf-life of drugs, medicines, therapeutic creams, and other biological products. Aseptic pharma processing is performed to avoid degradation and ineffectiveness during terminal sterilizing.

The technique guarantees the removal of bacteria and other microbial pathogens that can hamper the quality of the product. Increasing disposable income of people in developing countries and rising preference for eco-friendly packaging are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market.

Moreover, improved equipment and technologies in the packaging industry due to advances in technology are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. High capital requirement for specialized aseptic equipment and increasing instances of various chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and other illnesses are propelling the global aseptic pharma processing market growth. Increasing initiatives by the government to support the packaging industry with financial investments and other resources and growing usage of self-administered drugs are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market.

Higher investment in the pharmaceutical industry for research and product development for the advanced pharmaceuticals are also propelling the growth of the global aseptic pharma processing market. Stringent measures by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have created a demand for high-quality pharma product packaging, which is expected to support the growth of global aseptic pharma processing market in the coming years.

The global aseptic pharma processing market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, product, application, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on the regional segmentation, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global aseptic pharma processing market due to increased investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies based in the region. Besides, increased awareness about health among the US population has led to rising demand for generic and OTC drugs, boosting the aseptic pharma processing market growth in the region.

Top companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market are Abbvie Inc., Lonza Group, Baxter International Inc., Recipharm AB, August Bioservices, LLC, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Recro Pharma Inc., Samsung Biologics, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Alcami Corporation, LSNE Contract Manufacturing, IRISYS, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Years Considered for This Report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global aseptic pharma processing market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global aseptic pharma processing market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global aseptic pharma processing market based on component, processing equipment, packaging equipment, technology, product, application, region, and competitive Landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global aseptic pharma processing market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global aseptic pharma processing market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global aseptic pharma processing market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global aseptic pharma processing market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global aseptic pharma processing market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Contributing to Demand for Aseptic Pharma Processing
4.2. Preference, By Component
4.3. Preference, By Processing Equipment
4.4. Preference, By Packaging Equipment
4.5. Commonly Used Technology in Aseptic Pharma Processing
4.6. Demand for Aseptic Pharma Processing, By Product
4.7. Brand Awareness

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Processing Equipment v/s Packaging Equipment)
6.2.1.1. By Processing Equipment (Drying Equipment, Extruders, Granulation Equipment, Tablet Compression, Fill/Finish Equipment, Mixing Equipment, Others)
6.2.1.2. By Packaging Equipment (Inspection Machines, Labeling Machines, Aseptic Packaging Machines)
6.2.2. By Technology (Drying, Lyophilization, Closed Vial Technology, Blow Fill Seal Technology, Others)
6.2.3. By Product (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Antagonists, Biologics, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Ophthalmic Suspensions, Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection, Sterile Injectables, Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation, Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Map

7. North America Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook

8. Europe Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook

10. South America Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Aseptic Pharma Processing Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Patent Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Business Overview
15.2. Company Snapshot
15.3. Products & Services
15.4. Financials (In case of listed companies)
15.5. Recent Developments
15.6. SWOT Analysis
15.6.1. Abbvie Inc.
15.6.2. Lonza Group
15.6.3. Baxter International Inc.
15.6.4. Recipharm AB
15.6.5. August Bioservices, LLC
15.6.6. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG
15.6.7. Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
15.6.8. Recro Pharma Inc.
15.6.9. Samsung Biologics
15.6.10. Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
15.6.11. Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
15.6.12. Alcami Corporation
15.6.13. LSNE Contract Manufacturing
15.6.14. IRISYS
15.6.15. Robert Bosch GmbH

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo5exq

