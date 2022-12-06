Insights on the Anti-Snoring Devices Global Market to 2027 - Online Purchases of Anti-Snoring Devices is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Snoring Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the anti-snoring devices market is attributed to key factors such as a high prevalence of snoring, OSA, increasing awareness of adverse effects of snoring, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and an increasingly aging population.

Chronic snoring causes many people (and their partners) to lose sleep. The most common cause of snoring is when the throat and tongue tissues become overly relaxed. The sound of snoring is made when air vibrates the tissue as it passes through.

The technological advancements have affected the anti-snoring market positively. Smart anti-snoring devices are part of the innovative concept, which involves creating the functionality of devices used daily and making them perform more than intended.

Connectivity options using IoT, enabling these devices to be interconnected with other devices at home, have further increased their basic functions. During the forecast period, it is expected that the oral anti-snoring devices market will continue to grow much faster than the CPAP and other devices. This is because of the high patient adherence, as these are available at dentists and online channels, making it easy for manufacturers to market their products.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Emergence Of Smart Snoring Devices

  • Snoring is a common problem that affects not only individuals but also their partners. Most solutions available in the anti-snoring devices market, such as mouthguards, strips, and bands, are often uncomfortable for the wearer. To address this issue, medical technology start-ups are developing non-invasive anti-snoring devices. When these devices detect the sound of snoring, they gently move the snorer's head to restore normal breathing and stop snoring.

  • A Canadian company Smart Nora offers non-invasive anti-snoring solutions. This product consists of three parts: a Pebble device that detects snoring, a padded pillowcase, and a quiet pump that inflates and contracts the padded insert. When the initial snoring sound is detected, the pillow is moved. Movement stimulates the neck muscles, resumes natural breathing, and improves sleep quality. Signifier Medical Technologies offers new and innovative devices. eXciteOSA is a removable tongue muscle stimulation device that provides nerve muscle stimulation of the tongue to lower snoring and mild sleep apnea in patients over the age of 18.

New Launches and Approval of Anti-Snoring Devices

  • Sleep apnea treatment is very effective for patients due to increasing evidence that it improves symptoms, lowers blood pressure, improves glucose control, and reduces the risk of movement disorders. Because the consequences of the disease can be irreversible, it can create a strong case that early treatment may be beneficial, says Atul Malhotra, M.D. Head of Sleep Medicine Research at the University of California, San Diego Health.

  • In May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device in the anti-snoring devices market. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is easy to wear, effective, and comfortable. It helps the user to experience an undisturbed and peaceful sleep every night. The FDA has granted Signifier Medical Technologies, LLC marketing approval for eXcite OSA devices. In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies launched an innovative anti-snoring device, eXciteOSA. The device works by producing electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece that lies around the tongue. The device has four electrodes, two located above the tongue and two below the tongue. GoodSmonia will also launch a Smart stop-snoring device in the anti-snoring devices market. The product helps increase blood flow and stimulates the muscle, toning the soft palate and making them tighter and stronger.

Technological Advances in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy

  • Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) has changed significantly in the anti-snoring devices market since its inception in 1981. Devices developed decades ago were heavier, noisier, and had limited performance compared to today's slim, lightweight devices. An outstanding innovation is the Automatic Airway Pressure Device (AutoPAP). With AutoPAP, airway pressure begins with light to meet lower pressure needs. When a patient falls asleep, the device automatically adjusts to increase positive airway pressure and keep the respiratory system open. State-of-the-art CPAP and autoPAP machines include microprocessors that enable high-density data storage, internal self-tests to ensure that hardware and software are functioning properly, and patient usage specifics.

  • It contains several reports that can detail the parameters. This allows clinicians to track patient compliance and keep track of usage in an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly format. The important thing is to get accurate daily usage. Compliance measurements are more accurate by recording mask-on-time instead of on-time (used in older CPAP models via a digital meter).

  • Another notable feature of CPAP today is its low noise level. In addition to size and weight, the CPAP machine's ability to deliver 20 cm H2O filtered air to patients with a slight hump is just as fresh for doctors, patients, and bed partners. The days of sleeping next to mechanically generated hurricanes are over, thanks to a lightweight blower well insulated with CPAP machines.

Vendor Landscape

The global anti-snoring devices market is highly diversified, with several global and local players offering a diverse range of anti-snoring devices such as oral devices, PAP devices, nasal devices, and other devices. The market is consolidated with the global players accounting for high shares. Philips, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel, Apnea Sciences, and Tomed are the leading players that account for significant market shares.

The global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, SomnoMed, and ProSomnus continuously focus on product development and offer sophisticated anti-snoring devices with new technology to increase their market presence.

Key Vendors

  • Apnea Science

  • ResMed

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Fisher & Paykel

  • Tomed

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Illusion Aligners

  • Sleep Number

  • VVFLY Electronics

  • Signifier Medical Technologies

  • Glidewell

  • Smart Nora

  • ProSomnus

  • SomnoMed

  • REM-Fit

  • Downtown Denver Sleep Solutions

  • MEDITAS

  • ApneaMed

  • Wolfson Holdco

  • Rhinomed

  • DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • White Dental Healthcare

  • Hupnos

  • Nitetronic

  • Nyxoah

  • Oventus

  • Vivos Therapeutics

  • Somnowell

  • ZQuiet

  • RemSleep Holdings

  • Humetron

  • Nidra Care

Recent Developments

  • In May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is easy to wear, effective, and comfortable. It helps the user to experience an undisturbed and peaceful sleep every night.

  • In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies launched an innovative anti-snoring device, eXciteOSA, and the device works by producing electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece around the tongue. The device has four electrodes, two located above the tongue and two below the tongue. The U.S. FDA approved the commercialization of a prescription-only anti-snoring device, 'eXciteOSA'.

1. What is the size of the global anti-snoring devices market?
2. What is the global anti-snoring devices market growth rate?
3. What are the trends driving the global anti-snoring devices market growth?
4. Who are the key players in the global anti-snoring devices market?
5. Which regions will likely dominate the global anti-snoring devices market during the 2021-2027?

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

