Insights on the Allergy Immunotherapy Worldwide Industry to 2024 - Increasing Level of Air Pollution is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market by value, by the method of administration, by allergy type, by distribution channel, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the allergy immunotherapy market, including the following regions: Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), the US, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the allergy immunotherapy market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global allergy immunotherapy market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global allergy immunotherapy market is dominated with a few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the allergy immunotherapy market are Allergy Therapeutics PLC, ALK-Abello A/S, Dermapharm Holding SE (Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG), and Stallergenes Greer are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

  • Europe

  • The US

  • Rest of the World

Allergen immunotherapy, also known as "allergy shots", is a form of long-term treatment that decreases symptoms for many people with allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, conjunctivitis (eye allergy) or stinging insect allergy. Immunotherapy involves exposing people to larger and larger amounts of allergen in an effect to change the immune system's response. Allergy immunotherapy is an established treatment for severe allergies such as allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The allergy immunotherapy can be classified on the basis of method of administration: subcutaneous (SCIT), sublingual (SLIT-tablets/drops) and whole allergen.

The allergy immunotherapy market can be segmented on the basis of method of administration; allergy type; and distribution channel.

The global allergy immunotherapy market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The allergy immunotherapy market is expected to increase due to the increasing level of air pollution, growing industrial activities, escalating healthcare spending, rapid urbanization, rising prevalence of allergic diseases, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, side effects associated with allergy immunotherapy, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Allergy: An Overview
2.1.1 History of Allergy
2.1.2 Diagnosis of Allergy
2.1.3 Nature of Allergy
2.1.4 Types of Allergy
2.1.5 Prevention of Allergies
2.2 Allergy Immunotherapy: An Overview
2.2.1 Mechanism of Immunotherapy
2.2.2 Immunotherapy by Methods of Administration
2.3 Allergy Immunotherapy Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 Allergy Immunotherapy Segmentation
2.3.2 Allergy Immunotherapy Segmentation by Allergy Type

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Method of Administration (Subcutaneous, Sublingual Solution, and Sublingual Tablet)
3.1.3 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Allergy Type (Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy, Skin Allergy, Eye Allergy, and Other Allergies)
3.1.4 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other Channels)
3.1.5 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Region (Europe, the US, and Rest of the World)
3.2 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Method of Administration Analysis
3.2.1 Global Subcutaneous Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Solution Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy-Tablet Market by Value
3.3 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Allergy Type Analysis
3.3.1 Global Allergy Rhinitis Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Allergy Asthma Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Food Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Skin Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Eye Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Other Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.4 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
3.4.1 Global Hospital Pharmacies Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Retail Pharmacies Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.4.3 Global Online Pharmacies Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Other Channels Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.2 Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Region (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
4.1.3 Germany Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.4 France Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.5 UK Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.6 Italy Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.7 Spain Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.1.8 Rest of Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.2 The US Allergy Immunotherapy Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 The US Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value
4.3 Rest of the World Allergy Immunotherapy Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Rest of the World Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Allergy Immunotherapy

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Increasing Level of Air Pollution
6.1.2 Growing Industrial Activities
6.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Spending
6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Allergic Disorders
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 High Cost Involved
6.2.2 Side Effects Associated with Allergy Immunotherapy
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Procedures
6.3.2 Increasing Awareness among Patients towards Allergies and Therapeutic Treatments

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Allergy Therapeutics PLC
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Financial Overview
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 ALK-Abello A/S
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Financial Overview
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 Dermapharm Holding SE (Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG)
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Financial Overview
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 Stallergenes Greer
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Financial Overview
8.4.3 Business Strategy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


