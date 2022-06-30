Insights on the Abrasives Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Market by Type, Material, Product Type, End User Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Research Report, Growth 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Abrasives Market size valued to USD 48.13 billion in 2021, shall witness a growth of USD 73.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022-2030.



Abrasives, widely used for grinding, polishing, buffing, honing, cutting, drilling, sharpening, lapping, and sanding; are mostly mineral derived materials, either obtained naturally or synthetically. It works on the principle of difference in hardness between the two substances, where abrasive is harder of the two. The global abrasive market witnessed a notable volumetric sale of 50655.5 kilotons in 2021, which is expected to rise up-to 73529.2 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022-2030.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Abrasives are extensively used in a wide variety of domestic, industrial, and technological applications. This gives rise to a large variability in its size, shape, physical composition, and chemical composition. The factors including increasing demand from metal fabrication industry, massive production of electronic components, technological advancements, rapidly growing industry verticals, and reducing cost of synthetic diamonds are majorly driving the global abrasives market.



The automotive segment offers maximum market potential, as abrasives play a vital role in manufacturing automotive components, modifying the operating parameters, machining of components, finishing and maintenance of the body. Besides, factors like increase in disposable incomes, growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles are anticipated to supplement the market growth in the future.



The upsurge in the construction sector on globe scale are to drive the demand of super-abrasives, in the future. Whereas, the bonded abrasives segment is anticipated to dominate the global market, throughout the forecast period.



However, factors like stringent regulations on usage of silica abrasives, fluctuation in price of raw materials and the requirement of raw materials in larger quantities, may hamper the growth of abrasives market.



Moreover, high growth potential of emerging economies, increasing demand from e-commerce industries, investments in R&D's to derive more sustainable abrasives, and their growing use in the medical sector shall create lucrative opportunities in the global abrasives market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The abrasives market share analysis is based on type, material, product type, end user industry, and geography.



Based on type, the market is segmented into bonded, coated, and super abrasives. Based on material, the abrasives market covers natural and synthetic. Based on product type, the market is classified into disc, cups, and cylinder. Based on end user industry, the market is divided into automotive, machinery, aerospace, metal fabrication, electronics, construction, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



Asia Pacific shall hold the highest market share, dominating the global abrasives market throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investments by manufacturers in this region, high demand in construction sector, government initiatives to increase the flow of FDI in the manufacturing sector, rapid growth in various industries such as automotive, machinery, and metal fabrication.



North America would witness increasing market size owing to factors such as increasing demand from the furniture and interior-designing industry, higher adoption rate in metal fabrication applications, and rapid industrialization.



Competitive Landscape



Abrasives market share and insights include a comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the market players. The major market players are namely Robert Bosch GmbH, 3M Company, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Dowdupont, Deerfos, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation,Fujimi Incorporated, Carborundum Universal, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, and Krebs & Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik, among others are provided in the abrasives market report.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Abrasive Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand in the Woodworking and Fabrication Industry

3.2.1.3. Increase in Demand of Vehicle Brakes

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. Lack of Raw Material and Stringent Government Regulations

3.2.2.2. Health Hazards Related to Abrasives

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Increasing Demand in the Construction Sector

3.2.3.2. Increase in Demand in Medical and Biotechnology Sector



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Abrasive Providers, 2021



5. Global Abrasives Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bonded Abrasives

5.2.1 Bonded Abrasives Market, by Region

5.2.1.1 North America Bonded Abrasives Market, by Country

5.2.1.2 Europe Bonded Abrasives Market, by Country

5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Market, by Country

5.2.1.4 Rest of World Bonded Abrasives Market, by Country

5.3. Coated Abrasives

5.3.1 Coated Abrasives Market, by Region

5.3.1.1 North America Coated Abrasives Market, by Country

5.3.1.2 Europe Coated Abrasives Market, by Country

5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Coated Abrasives Market, by Country

5.3.1.4 Rest of World Coated Abrasives Market, by Country

5.4. Super Abrasives

5.4.1 Super Abrasives Market, by Region

5.4.1.1 North America Super Abrasives Market, by Country

5.4.1.2 Europe Super Abrasives Market, by Country

5.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Super Abrasives Market, by Country

5.4.1.4 Rest of World Super Abrasives Market, by Country



6. Global Abrasives Market, by Material

6.1. Overview

6.2. Natural Abrasives

6.2.1 Natural Abrasives Market, by Region

6.2.1.1 North America Natural Abrasives Market, by Country

6.2.1.2 Europe Natural Abrasives Market, by Country

6.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Abrasives Market, by Country

6.2.1.4 Rest of World Natural Abrasives Market, by Country

6.3. Synthetic Abrasives

6.3.1 Synthetic Abrasives Market, by Region

6.3.1.1 North America Synthetic Abrasives Market, by Country

6.3.1.2 Europe Synthetic Abrasives Market, by Country

6.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Abrasives Market, by Country

6.3.1.4 Rest of World Synthetic Abrasives Market, by Country



7. Global Abrasives Market, by End-User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.2.1 Automotive Market, by Region

7.2.1.1 North America Automotive Market, by Country

7.2.1.2 Europe Automotive Market, by Country

7.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Market, by Country

7.2.1.4 Rest of World Automotive Market, by Country

7.3. Metal Fabrication

7.3.1 Metal Fabrication Market, by Region

7.3.1.1 North America Metal Fabrication Market, by Country

7.3.1.2 Europe Metal Fabrication Market, by Country

7.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Fabrication Market, by Country

7.3.1.4 Rest of World Metal Fabrication Market, by Country

7.4. Machinery

7.4.1 Machinery Market, by Region

7.4.1.1 North America Machinery Market, by Country

7.4.1.2 Europe Machinery Market, by Country

7.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Machinery Market, by Country

7.4.1.4 Rest of World Machinery Market, by Country

7.5. Electronics

7.5.1 Electronics Market, by Region

7.5.1.1 North America Electronics Market, by Country

7.5.1.2 Europe Electronics Market, by Country

7.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Market, by Country

7.5.1.4 Rest of World Electronics Market, by Country

7.6. Construction

7.6.1 Construction Market, by Region

7.6.1.1 North America Construction Market, by Country

7.6.1.2 Europe Construction Market, by Country

7.6.1.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Market, by Country

7.6.1.4 Rest of World Construction Market, by Country

7.7. Others

7.7.1 Others Market, by Region

7.7.1.1 North America Others Market, by Country

7.7.1.2 Europe Others Market, by Country

7.7.1.3 Asia-Pacific Others Market, by Country

7.7.1.4 Rest of World Others Market, by Country



8. Global Abrasives Market, by Region



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nippon Resibon Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Snapshot

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.1.5 Primary Market Competitors

9.2. Fujimi Incorporated

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Snapshot

9.2.3 Operating Business Segments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.2.5 Business Performance

9.2.6 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.2.7 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.2.8 Primary Market Competitors

9.3. Henkel AG & Co Kgaa

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Snapshot

9.3.3 Operating Business Segments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.3.5 Business Performance

9.3.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.3.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.3.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.3.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.4. the 3M Company

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Snapshot

9.4.3 Operating Business Segments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.4.5 Business Performance

9.4.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.4.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.4.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.4.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.5. Saint Gobain

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Snapshot

9.5.3 Operating Business Segments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.5.5 Business Performance

9.5.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.5.7 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.5.8 Primary Market Competitors

9.6. Krebs & Riedel

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Snapshot

9.6.3 Product Portfolio

9.6.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.6.5 Primary Market Competitors

9.7. Asahi Diamond Industrial Company Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Snapshot

9.7.3 Operating Business Segments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.7.5 Business Performance

9.7.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.7.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.7.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.7.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Snapshot

9.8.3 Operating Business Segments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.8.5 Business Performance

9.8.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.8.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.8.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.8.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.9. Carborundum Universal Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Snapshot

9.9.3 Operating Business Segments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.9.5 Business Performance

9.9.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.9.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.9.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.9.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.10. Noritake Co. Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Snapshot

9.10.3 Operating Business Segments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.10.5 Business Performance

9.10.6 Sales by Business Segment

9.10.7 Sales by Geographic Segment

9.10.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.10.9 Primary Market Competitors

9.11. Kwh Mirka

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Company Snapshot

9.11.3 Product Portfolio

9.11.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

9.11.5 Primary Market Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f7rm4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



