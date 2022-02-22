Insights on the 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Solution, Application, Component, Deployment and Region

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D medical imaging equipment market reached a value of US$ 11.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Medical imaging is a technique of creating visual depictions of internal organs in the body for the clinical diagnosis of an ailment and its subsequent medical treatment. The 3D imaging technology has aided healthcare professionals to capture images at multiple angles and display tissues at varying depths along with enhanced resolutions and more intricate details to provide a better understanding of the human body. Unlike previously used imaging technologies which had possibilities of erroneous results, the 3D imaging technology offers precise information during the diagnosis of any medical ailment. It has proved revolutionary in the diagnosis of various medical illnesses, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), which is crucial in the treatment of breast cancer

The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth. The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D medical imaging equipment market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, solution, application, component and deployment

Breakup by Product:

  • X-Ray

  • Ultrasound

  • MRI

  • CT Scan

  • Hybrid Imaging

Breakup by Solution:

  • 3D Scanning

  • 3D Rendering

  • 3D Modeling

Breakup by Application:

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Orthopedics

  • Others

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Breakup by Deployment:

  • On-Premise Based Platform

  • Cloud Based Platform

  • Web Based Platform

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Analogic, ContextVision, Dentsply Sirona, EOS image, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, Intelerad Medical Systems, PLANMECA OY, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corpora, etc

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D medical imaging equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global 3D medical imaging equipment market in any manner

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 3D medical imaging equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

  • What is the structure of the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

