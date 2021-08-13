Insights on the 2021 United States Food Market - Product Availability, Survey Retail Channel Trends and Analyze Consumer Trends and Motivations
Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most packaged food categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving food marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for food in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, many consumers are continuing to prepare most of their meals at home for a variety of reasons from convenience to health and enjoyment to saving money. As a result, demand on the retail side has slowed - and in some cases declined - but remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.
With a focus growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations.
This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, food processors, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the food market.
Scope
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.
U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.
All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Food Retail Sales Forecast
COVID-19 Effects on Retail Food Sales
E-Commerce Sales Surge
Food Trends
Indoor Farming
Plant-Forward
Non Plant-Based Alternatives
Better-For-You
Healthier Indulgences
Restaurant Quality at Home
Scope
Methodology
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
Highlights
Impact on Food
Home cooking up
Home baking up
Planting of food gardens increases
Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Table Coronavirus Concerns: "The coronavirus has negatively affected my." (percent of consumers)
Even More Report Negative Effects on Friends/Family
Table Coronavirus Concerns: "The coronavirus has negatively affected." (percent of consumers)
Effects on Work
Table Coronavirus Concerns: "Because of the coronavirus, I." (percent of consumers)
Consumer Concerns About Safety Rising in Wake of Pandemic
Table Coronavirus Concerns about Food Safety: "Because of the coronavirus, I am." (percent of consumers)
Eating Habits Changed
Table Coronavirus Eating Habits: "Because of the coronavirus, I am eating." (percent of consumers)
3. Overview
Food Retail Sales Forecast
Table U.S. Retail Dollar Sales by Top Food Categories, 2015, 2020-2025P (million dollars and percent)
Table U.S. Retail Dollar Sales by Top Food Categories, 2019-2020 (million dollars and percent)
Distribution Trends
Mass Merchandisers Like Walmart Benefit Most From Pandemic
Convenience Stores Challenged by Coronavirus
E-Commerce Sales Surge
Table Purchased Groceries Over Internet in Last 30 days, 2010-2020 (percent of U.S. adults)
Grocery Delivery
Table Coronavirus Food Purchase Habits: "Because of the coronavirus, I am" (percent of consumers)
Table Coronavirus Changes to Shopping Behavior: "Because of the coronavirus, I have for the first time used." (percent of consumers)
Direct-to-Consumer Sales
Home Meal Kits
Home Meal Delivery
4. Food Trends
Indoor Farming
Plant-Forward
Plant-Based Meat and Poultry Alternatives
Blends
Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Alternatives
Non-Plant-Based Alternatives
Cultivated Meat
Other Meat Alternatives
Alt Dairy
Sustainability
The Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From
Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers
Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard
Better-For-You
Table I Buy Food Labeled As., 2017-2020 (percent of U.S. adults)
Reduced or No Sugar
Immunity Boosting Foods
Table Buying or Eating Immunity Boosting or Healthy Food or Supplements by Age Bracket, 2021 (percent of consumers)
Vegetables Get a Boost
Table Consumption Rates for Vegetables, 2010-2020 (percent of U.S. households)
Diet-Focused
Elevated Experiences
Healthier Indulgences
Home Baking and Cooking
Table Baking Preferences and Changes in Activity Due to the Coronavirus, 2020 (percent of home bakers)
Table Home Cooking Behaviors, Agree Completely, 2010-2020 (percent of U.S. adults)
Table Food Prepared From Scratch In Last 6 Months, 2010-2020 (percent of U.S. households, and percent of households that make food from scratch)
Restaurant Quality at Home
Table Coronavirus Food Purchase Habits: "Because of the coronavirus, I am using" (percent of consumers)
Partnerships Even More Important Because of Pandemic
Private Label Maintains Importance During Pandemic
Table Consumption Rates in last 6 months for Selected Store Brand Foods, 2010-2020 (percent of U.S. households)
5. Frozen Pizza
6. Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties
7. Meal & Snack Bars
8. Salty Snacks
9. Yogurt
10. Meat and Poultry
11. Consumer Psychographics & Motivations for Eating Meat Alternatives
12. Cereal
13. Chocolate Candy
14. Cookies
15. Fresh Bread
16. Frozen Dinners/Entrees
17. Natural and Specialty Cheese
18. Soup
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ky13j
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900