INSIGHT-Some wounded Russian soldiers find compensation elusive, despite Putin’s pledge - sources

Maria Tsvetkova
·9 min read

By Maria Tsvetkova

ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - A week into Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a gesture of solidarity with his soldiers at the front: injured men could claim compensation of three million roubles, equivalent to about $50,000 or the amount an average Russian worker would earn in four years.

“It’s our duty to support the families of our fallen and injured war comrades,” said Putin when he announced it in early March.

But with the numbers of wounded servicemen mounting, some of them are finding that Putin’s gesture is not as generous as it initially seemed. Reuters has found that some injured soldiers - including those with significant wounds - are struggling to obtain the compensation, based on interviews with four injured Russian service personnel, a wounded soldier’s relative, two people involved with advocacy groups representing soldiers and a lawyer.

For some, it’s because a little-noticed clarification to the rules has narrowed the criteria for eligibility; others face bureaucratic obstacles or delays in getting applications approved.

Maxim Grebenyuk, a lawyer who runs a Moscow-based advocacy organisation called Military Ombudsman that provides legal advice to service personnel in disputes with their employer, said he has received hundreds of requests for help from wounded servicemen chasing the payments. “There’s a certain amount of social tension among military personnel” towards authorities in relation to these payments, he said.

Russia’s defence ministry, health ministry, and Kremlin did not respond to Reuters questions for this article, including about the payment scheme and the numbers of soldiers wounded or killed. Putin in April said the Russian state needed to ensure the “implementation of all our commitments for the welfare of service personnel, especially those who sustained injuries.”

Five months after Putin invaded Ukraine, the conflict is taking a heavy toll on Russia’s military as well as its economy due to international sanctions, according to Ukraine and its Western allies. The United States has estimated that potentially 45,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded and around 15,000 killed https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/cia-director-says-some-15000-russians-killed-ukraine-war-2022-07-20, which would equal the Soviet death toll during the Soviet-Afghan war of 1979-1989.

Three of the soldiers Reuters spoke to also described heavy losses to their units. One, who said he was as a platoon commander, said that half of his 200-person unit were killed or wounded over a two-month period. A soldier in his twenties said his battalion had initially numbered 700 but by June only about 100 were still fit for combat, with the rest dead, injured or refusing to fight. Reuters was unable to independently verify the accounts.

Russia, which says it is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, has not released casualty figures since March 25, when the defence ministry said there were 1,351 killed and 3,825 wounded. Ukraine has also sustained high numbers of casualties; Kyiv said in June that 100 to 200 Ukrainian troops were being killed per day.

Hospitals are also experiencing shortages. Some injured Russian servicemen are arriving at hospitals without enough beds, doctors or equipment to treat them properly, according to two of the soldiers and an official involved in Moscow’s military operations.

‘PRESIDENTIAL PAYMENTS’

Putin announced the payments on March 3 during a meeting of his security council broadcast on national television. Two days later, he issued a decree setting out the compensation, commonly referred to among soldiers as “presidential payments.”

The decree stated that anyone who suffered a “concussion, injury, mutilation” while serving in Russian security forces in Ukraine would receive the three million roubles.

Seven weeks later, on April 22, the defence ministry issued details on the payment’s implementation that were posted on its website, including specifying that to be eligible injuries needed to be among those described on an official list.

Sergei Krivenko, head of an advocacy group called “Citizen. Army. Rights.” that helps soldiers fight legal cases, said he believed the move was prompted by growing costs. “Three million is such a big amount, at the end of the day. And it turned out there were too many people” who were eligible, he said. The Kremlin and defence ministry didn’t respond to questions about the reason for the rule change.

One Russian soldier caught out by the change was the one in his twenties who described the losses in his battalion. He said he was a gunner in an anti-tank unit and served in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, scene of some of the heaviest fighting. Like other soldiers who spoke to Reuters, he asked to remain anonymous because he feared punishment for speaking to the media.

The soldier, from Southern Russia, said he and his unit were at the front line in early June when a mortar landed nearby and a piece of shrapnel struck his leg. At the military hospital in Rostov he received an official diagnosis: shrapnel wound to the soft tissue of his right lower leg with damage to the muscle.

At another military hospital where he later had an operation on the wound, a surgeon initially told the soldier he would be entitled to the so-called presidential payment but then changed his view, according to the gunner. He said the doctor told him the list of eligible injuries referred to in the April 22 document include a ruptured muscle, but the diagnosis cited only muscle damage.

“I was upset, of course,” said the soldier, adding that since April 22 obtaining the payment had “got complicated.” He said he has since secured a second opinion that confirmed a ruptured-muscle diagnosis with the help of a lawyer, whom he didn’t name.

The soldier has applied to the head of his unit for the three million rouble payment, according to a copy of the July application he shared with Reuters. In late July, he said he had received the payment.

Staff at the hospital where the soldier said he had his operation did not answer calls placed by Reuters. Rostov’s military hospital didn’t respond to a request for comment on accounts that he and another soldier gave to Reuters about their medical treatment.

SPECIFIC CRITERIA

Two other soldiers say they too have been told by doctors their injuries didn’t meet the specific eligibility criteria.

One of those soldiers, in his 40s and from central Russia, said he was serving in a motorised rifle battalion in the Luhansk region when shrapnel from a land mine lodged in his arm. The soldier said he was sent to the same military hospital in Rostov and put in the ear, nose and throat department because that was the only place with beds free. “There’s no space, they put you wherever they can,” he said.

While being treated in hospital, doctors told him that the so-called presidential payment was only being given to people with damaged or broken bones or those who had suffered more severe injuries. He was told his injury involved “only the soft tissue,” he said.

He said he nevertheless applied for the payment and hasn’t received a formal response.

Reuters confirmed he served in the Luhansk region and reviewed copies of his medical records, which confirm his name and nature of the injury.

The other soldier, from Russia’s North Caucasus region, was shot in the thigh while serving in Ukraine in April, according to a document issued by doctors at a military hospital in the same region he is from. The document, shared with Reuters by a relative, shows doctors stated his injuries were not included in the list referred to by the defence ministry on April 22.

The relative said the soldier may appeal the doctors’ decision so that he can apply for the presidential payment. The hospital didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Another soldier, the platoon commander in his mid 40s from central Russia, said he decided not to apply for the payment.

He sustained a concussion when his unit came under attack in the Luhansk region but delayed seeking medical attention because he didn’t want to abandon his men, many of them combat novices, according to the commander. Once he did seek treatment at a hospital in eastern Ukraine, he said, a fellow patient who was a colonel told him he would no longer qualify for the payment because of the new criteria. The list referred to by the defence ministry on April 22 said concussion would only be eligible if confirmed by doctors within three days of it happening.

Reuters independently verified the platoon commander’s identity and that he serves with Russian forces, but wasn’t able to corroborate his account of his injuries or treatment.

QUITTING SERVICE

Some soldiers have not been explicitly told they don’t qualify for the payment but have still struggled to obtain the compensation.

Another man, who said he was as an infantry soldier from Moscow in his early 20s, told Reuters that in early April he’d been near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when a mortar landed close to him, overturning a truck he was unloading and breaking toes on his foot.

He says he applied in April for the three million-rouble payout and, having received no response, also wrote to the military prosecutor asking for an explanation. Reuters has seen some of his medical notes and a July letter from the military prosecutor’s office stating it had contacted the head of the soldier’s unit asking that the issue be looked into.

The military prosecutor’s office didn’t respond to questions about whether there had been delays and if so, the reason for them. A law relating to wounded-soldier compensation payments states that a correctly-submitted application should receive a response within 15 days.

The soldier said he was still having trouble with his foot and had filed a request with commanders of his unit to quit military service. He said: “They put the question to me: will you go back again? And I said no.”

(Editing by Christian Lowe and Cassell Bryan-Low)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h