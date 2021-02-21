INSIGHT-Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

By Tim McLaughlin and Stephanie Kelly

Feb 20 (Reuters) - As Texans cranked up their heaters earlyMonday to combat plunging temperatures, a record surge ofelectricity demand set off a disastrous chain reaction in thestate’s power grid.

Wind turbines in the state’s northern Panhandle locked up.Natural gas plants shut down when frozen pipes and componentsshut off fuel flow. A South Texas nuclear reactor went darkafter a five-foot section of uninsulated pipe seized up. Poweroutages quickly spread statewide - leaving millions shivering intheir homes for days, with deadly consequences.

It could have been far worse: Before dawn on Monday, thestate’s grid operator was “seconds and minutes” away from anuncontrolled blackout for its 26 million customers, its CEO hassaid. Such a collapse occurs when operators lose the ability tomanage the crisis through rolling blackouts; in such cases, itcan take weeks or months to fully restore power to customers.

Monday was one of the state’s coldest days in more than acentury - but the unprecedented power crisis was hardlyunpredictable after Texas had experienced a similar, though lesssevere, disruption during a 2011 cold snap. Still, Texas powerproducers failed to adequately winter-proof their systems. Andthe state’s grid operator underestimated its need for reservepower capacity before the crisis, then moved too slowly to tellutilities to institute rolling blackouts to protect against agrid meltdown, energy analysts, traders and economists said.

Early signs of trouble came long before the forced outages.Two days earlier, for example, the grid suddenly lost 539megawatts (MW) of power, or enough electricity for nearly108,000 homes, according to operational messages disclosed bythe state’s primary grid operator, the Electric ReliabilityCouncil of Texas (ERCOT).

The crisis stemmed from a unique confluence of weaknesses inthe state’s power system.

Texas is the only state in the continental United Stateswith an independent and isolated grid. That allows the state toavoid federal regulation - but also severely limits its abilityto draw emergency power from other grids. ERCOT also operatesthe only major U.S. grid that does not have a capacity market -a system that provides payments to operators to be on standby tosupply power during severe weather events.

After more than 3 million ERCOT customers lost power in aFebruary 2011 freeze, federal regulators recommended that ERCOTprepare for winter with the same urgency as it does the peaksummer season. They also said that, while ERCOT’s reserve powercapacity looked good on paper, it did not take into account thatmany generation units could get knocked offline by freezingweather.

“There were prior severe cold weather events in theSouthwest in 1983, 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008, and 2010,” FederalEnergy Regulatory Commission and North American ElectricReliability Corp staff summarized after investigating thestate’s 2011 rolling blackouts. “Extensive generator failuresoverwhelmed ERCOT’s reserves, which eventually dropped below thelevel of safe operation.”

ERCOT spokeswoman Leslie Sopko did not comment in detailabout the causes of the power crisis but said the grid’sleadership plans to re-evaluate the assumptions that go into itsforecasts.

The freeze was easy to see coming, said Jay Apt, co-directorof the Carnegie Mellon Electricity Industry Center.

“When I read that this was a black-swan event, I just haveto wonder whether the folks who are saying that have been inthis business long enough that they forgot everything, or justcame into it,” Apt said. “People need to recognize that thissort of weather is pretty common.”

This week’s cold snap left 4.5 million ERCOT customerswithout power. More than 14.5 million Texans endured a relatedwater-supply crisis as pipes froze and burst. About 65,000customers remained without power as of Saturday afternoon, evenas temperatures started to rise, according to websitePowerOutage.US.

State health officials have linked more than two dozendeaths to the power crisis. Some died from hypothermia orpossible carbon monoxide poisoning caused by portable generatorsrunning in basements and garages without enough ventilation.Officials say they suspect the death count will rise as morebodies are discovered.

THIN POWER RESERVE

In the central Texas city of Austin, the state capital, theminimum February temperature usually falls between 42 and 48degrees Fahrenheit (5 to 9 degrees Celsius). This past week,temperatures fell as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14 degreesCelsius).

In November, ERCOT assured that the grid was prepared tohandle such a dire scenario.

“We studied a range of potential risks under both normal andextreme conditions, and believe there is sufficient generationto adequately serve our customers,” said ERCOT’s manager ofresource adequacy, Pete Warnken, in a report that month.

Warnken could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Under normal winter conditions, ERCOT forecast it would haveabout 16,200 MW of power reserves. But under extreme conditions,it predicted a reserve cushion of only about 1,350 MW. Thatassumed only 23,500 MW of generation outages. During the peak ofthis week’s crisis, more than 30,000 MW was forced off the grid.

Other U.S. grid operators maintain a capacity market tosupply extra power in extreme conditions - paying operators onan ongoing basis, whether they produce power or not. Capacitymarket auctions determine, three years in advance, the pricethat power generators receive in exchange for being on emergencystandby.

Instead, ERCOT relies on a wholesale electricity market,where free market pricing provides incentives for generators toprovide daily power and to make investments to ensurereliability in peak periods, according to economists. The systemrelied on the theory that power plants should make high profitswhen energy demand and prices soar - providing them ample moneyto make investments in, for example, winterization. The Texaslegislature restructured the state’s electric market in 1999.

LOOMING CRISIS

Since 2010, ERCOT’s reserve margin - the buffer betweengeneration capacity versus forecasted demand - has dropped toabout 10% from about 20%. This has put pressure on generatorsduring demand spikes, making the grid less flexible, accordingto North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), anonprofit regulator.

That thin margin for error set off alarms early Mondaymorning among energy traders and analysts as they watched asudden drop in the electrical frequency of the Texas grid. Oneanalyst compared it to watching the pulse of a hospital patientdrop to life-threatening levels.

Too much of a drop is catastrophic because it would triggerautomatic relay switches to disconnect power sources from thegrid, setting off uncontrolled blackouts statewide. Dan Jones,an energy analyst at Monterey LLC, watched from his home officein Delaware as the grid’s frequency dropped quickly toward thepoint that would trigger the automatic shutdowns.

"If you're not in control, and you are letting the equipmentdo it, that's just chaos," Jones said.

By Sunday afternoon about 3:15 p.m. (CST), ERCOT's controlroom signaled it had run out of options to boost electricgeneration to match the soaring demand. Operators issued awarning that there was "no market solution" for the projectedshortage, according to control room messages published by ERCOTon its website.

Adam Sinn, president of Houston-based energy trading firmAspire Commodities, said ERCOT waited far too long to starttelling utilities to cut customers' power to guard against agrid meltdown. The problems, he said, were readily apparentseveral days before Monday.

“ERCOT was letting the system get weaker and weaker andweaker,” Sinn said in an interview. “I was thinking: Holy shit,what is this grid operator doing? He has to cut load.”

Sinn said he started texting his friends on Sunday night,warning them to expect widespread outages.

‘SECONDS AND MINUTES’

Early Monday morning, one of the largest sources ofelectricity in the state - the unit 1 reactor at the South TexasNuclear Generating Station - stopped producing power after thesmall section of pipe froze in temperatures that averaged 17degrees Fahrenheit (9 degrees Celsius). The grid lost access to1,350 MW of nuclear power - enough to power about 270,000 homes- after automatic sensors detected the frozen pipe andprotectively shut down the reactor, said Victor Dricks, aspokesman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

About 2:30 a.m. (CST), the South Plains Electric Cooperativein Lubbock said it received a phone call from ERCOT to cut powerto its customers. Inside the ERCOT control room, staff membersscrambled to call utilities and cooperatives statewide to tellthem to do the same, according to operational messages disclosedby the grid operator.

Three days later, ERCOT Chief Executive Bill Magnessacknowledged that the grid operator had only narrowly avoidedthe calamity of uncontrolled blackouts.

“If we hadn’t taken action,” he said on Thursday, “it wasseconds and minutes (away), given the amount of generation thatwas coming off the system at the same time that the demand wasstill going up."(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Stephanie Kelly; additionalreporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Simon Webb and BrianThevenot)