INSIGHT-U.S. continues plan to keep Central American migrants at bay

By Laura Gottesdiener, Frank Jack Daniel and Ted Hesson

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ​In the daysbefore U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration, Mexican soldierspatrolling the banks of the wide Suchiate River found fewmigrants amid the flow of trade across the water from Guatemala.

The likely explanation lay hundreds of miles to the south,where baton-wielding Guatemalan security forces beat back onethe largest U.S.-bound migrant caravans ever assembled,according to a Reuters photographer and other witnesses.

"We're scared," Honduran migrant Rosa Alvarez told areporter by telephone as she fled with many others toward thenearby hills, two young children in tow.

The operation was part of a U.S.-led effort, pursued by pastAmerican administrations and accelerated under former PresidentDonald Trump, to pressure first the Mexican and then the CentralAmerican governments to halt migration well short of the U.S.border.

Under the Biden administration, the same general strategy islikely to continue, at least for the near term, according to sixU.S. and Mexican sources with knowledge of diplomaticdiscussions.

Biden has been gradually unraveling many Trump-eraimmigration policies. Yet the new administration has encouragedMexico and Guatemala to keep up border enforcement in theircountries to stem northward migration, according to two Mexicanofficials and a U.S official, all speaking on condition ofanonymity.

Diplomats and experts at immigration think tanks toldReuters that it would be politically expedient for the Bidenadministration to keep asylum seekers and other migrants fromtrekking en masse to the country's southern border, especiallyas Mexico and the United States are being ravaged by thecoronavirus pandemic and seeking to contain its spread.

They also said any rush to the U.S border could hand Biden’spolitical opponents ammunition to sink the rest of hisimmigration agenda, which includes providing a pathway tocitizenship for immigrants already in the United States andreducing asylum application backlogs.

The Biden administration has not specifically endorsedmilitarized action, however, and has vowed to treat migrantswith dignity.

"They want the relevant countries to have appropriate bordercontrols," said one former U.S. official familiar with thematter, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. "It doesn'tmean that they hold everyone back and beat back migrants. That'snot the objective here."

A White House spokesperson declined to comment, referringReuters to recent public remarks by Roberta Jacobson, a specialassistant to the president specializing on the southwest border.

Jacobson told reporters on a recent call that theadministration had not talked with Mexico specifically about howit deploys its security forces on its own soil. She added,however, that the two countries' diplomats, as well as Biden andMexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had spoken aboutthe need to jointly work on managing migration. She stressed theimportance of addressing its root causes such as poverty andcorruption.

Two other administration officials, including Juan Gonzalez,the president's lead adviser on Latin American policy, recentlyunderscored U.S. support for immigration enforcement well southof the U.S. border.

"I need to recognize here the work that (Guatemalan)President (Alejandro) Giammattei has done in managing themigration flows when the caravans started out," Gonzalez toldthe El Salvadoran investigative website El Faro after theJanuary crackdown.

The Mexican government has informed the new U.S.administration that it intends to keep current immigrationenforcement measures in place because it is in Mexico'ssovereign interest to secure its own borders, one senior Mexicanofficial said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biden already faces pressure from leading Republicanlawmakers who accuse his administration of underminingimmigration enforcement.

The new administration has "sketched out a massive proposalfor blanket amnesty that would gut enforcement of American lawswhile creating huge new incentives for people to rush hereillegally at the same time," Republican Senate Minority LeaderMitch McConnell of Kentucky said on the Senate floor afterBiden's first day in office.

Biden officials have repeatedly pleaded with asylum seekersnot to migrate now, stressing that the administration needs timeto enact its domestic immigration changes.

At the same time, human rights advocates say leaning onMexico and Central America to halt mass migration violatespeople's rights to seek asylum. It also potentially subjectsthem to further violence and abuse on their journeys north, theysay.

"We've seen time and time again that militarized approachesdon't really stop people from leaving," said DaniellaBurgi-Palomino, co-director of the Latin America Working Group,an organization dedicated to influencing U.S. policy.

'REGIONAL CONTAINMENT'

About 8,000 people, including many women and children,joined January's migrant caravan shortly before Biden'sinauguration, aiming to arrive in the United States after hetook office.

The Trump administration had all but locked down the U.S.southern border and forced some asylum applicants to wait formonths in Mexico. It also had prodded Mexican and CentralAmerican governments, largely through threats, to confrontmigrant caravans.

For instance, Mexico in 2019 deployed 20,000 National Guardand soldiers to police its borders to stave off Trump's threatsto impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras coordinated aregional containment strategy ahead of the January caravan,Martin Alonso Borrego, director of Latin America and theCaribbean for Mexico's foreign ministry, told Reuters.

After a Jan. 11 meeting among the countries, Guatemaladeclared emergency powers in nearly a third of its states anddeployed up to 4,000 soldiers, police officers and air forcepersonnel.

As Biden's inauguration approached, rumors that a largemigrant group was forming in Honduras prompted Mexico to beef upits military presence at its own southern border and send busesto Guatemala to aid in the return of caravan members.

The crackdown in mid-January provided some respite toMexican troops on the Suchiate River. It also inspired fearamong migrants.

Honduran migrant Alvarez and her family spent days inGuatemala's hills trying to make their way toward the Mexicanborder. "We're without money and food," she said, before Reuterslost touch with her.

In the mid-January confrontation in Guatemala, the Reutersphotographer and other witnesses saw a wall of security forcesconfront hundreds of migrants, beating some and deploying teargas. Some migrants threw rocks. Guatemalan immigrationauthorities reported an unspecified number of injuries.

Guatemala's human rights ombudsman Jordan Rodas said "it wasoutrageous to see the scenes of how the military brutallyreceived our Honduran brothers and sisters."

Immigration experts and people familiar with the Bidenadministration's thinking say Washington may try to exercisemore oversight down the line over how Mexican and CentralAmerican authorities conduct border containment operations.

Proponents of greater U.S. immigration control say it wouldbe a mistake to pull back on the Trump-era pressure.

"It's not clear how effectively Guatemala and Mexico canblock them, especially if the numbers get bigger and especiallyif they are not pressured to do so by Biden," said JessicaVaughan, policy director for the Center for Immigration Studies,which favors lower levels of immigration.(Laura Gottesdiener reported from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, andMexico City; Frank Jack Daniel from Mexico City, and Ted Hessonfrom Washington, D.C. Additional reporting by Luis Echeverria inVado Hondo, Guatemala; Sofía Menchu in Guatemala City, DaveGraham and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City, and Mimi Dwyer in LosAngeles. Editing by Julie Marquis)