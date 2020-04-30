Insight TV Uses Remote Cameras On Boats & Helicopters To Record Music Special With DJ Martin Garrix

Click here to read the full article.

Insight TV has drummed up a remote production technique to launch a music special with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The adventure sports and lifestyle broadcaster is using a mix of remote cameras on boats, helicopters and drones to record the hour-long set that Garrix will perform on Holland’s waterways.

More from Deadline

Filmed in 4K UHD, it will launch on May 5 at 7pm in all territories including in the U.S. and Mexico, where it is Cinco de Mayo.

It is produced by Dutch producer Bad Birds, which set up the complicated network of cameras and is also adhering safety and social distancing rules.

“Martin Garrix is giving his own time to make this television event possible,” said Arun Maljaars, VP Content & Channels, Insight TV. “Going beyond social media performances from his home, he decided to create an even more exciting way for fans to escape from their locked-down lives and take a visual and musical journey with him. Insight TV is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to our viewers in the US, Europe and around the world.”

Garrix, from Amstelveen, has performed at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival. His Animals record, released in 2013, was a breakout and he has released tracks including In The Name Of Love with Bebe Rexha.

“I wanted to do something like this for a long time,” he said. “Especially now, when I’m not able to travel and do any shows, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally do it. I hope that this set will bring happiness and a moment of celebration for the 5th of May since we are not able to celebrate together this year.”

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.