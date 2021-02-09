INSIGHT-'Rude and insolent': fraught talks preceded Myanmar's army seizing power

By Poppy McPherson

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Late on Jan. 28, Myanmar leaderAung San Suu Kyi destroyed her phone to prevent it falling intothe hands of the military, according to two people close to her.Some of her friends and colleagues started to pack their bags,either preparing to flee or in expectation of being arrested.

Talks had been held that day in the capital Naypyitawbetween representatives of Suu Kyi and army leader SeniorGeneral Min Aung Hlaing over the legitimacy of Suu Kyi’s party’ssweeping victory in November’s general election. The meeting hadended badly, with no agreement.

Reuters spoke to nine people, including government advisersand others who worked closely with Suu Kyi, to reconstruct theevents that led to her arrest and the toppling of her civiliangovernment by the military on Feb. 1. The people spoke oncondition of anonymity; the army has been jailing opponents ofthe coup. Most of the details have not previously beenreported.

The coup ended a brief, decade-long experiment in democracyin the Southeast Asian nation of 53 million, shattering hopesthat it would emerge from more than half a century of militaryrule that kept the country isolated and impoverished. It is thelatest example of democracy in retreat in Asia, as Thailand’smilitary-backed monarchy resists calls for change and China isstamping out dissent in Hong Kong.

Jan. 28 was the low point of several days of fraughtdiscussions between the two sides, according to two people withknowledge of the talks. The army’s two representatives twicedemanded a response from Suu Kyi’s representatives to the army’srequest to examine the results of the election, according to thepeople familiar with the talks.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, whose five years in power ended halfa century of rule directly by the military or by governmentsbacked by it, stood firm against the army’s demand, the peoplesaid.

During the talks, Min Aung Hlaing’s representatives rebukedthe civilian government side, saying “you people are going toofar, rude and insolent,” according to a person briefed on thematter. From the head of the army, it was a jarring admonishmentin a formal setting.

Another two people briefed on the talks told Reuters thatthe army's representatives said the military was insulted.

After the meeting Kyaw Tint Swe, Suu Kyi’s right-hand manand one of her representatives in the talks, appeared shaken,according to three people with knowledge of the matter. KyawTint Swe could not be contacted for comment by Reuters.

“The civilian government couldn’t do anything,” said one ofthe people with knowledge of the failed talks. “They have noarmed forces, they have no power.”

Neither Suu Kyi nor the army could be reached for comment.Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, now Myanmar’s de facto leader, couldnot be reached for comment.

As talks were breaking down, armoured vehicles were alreadymoving around Yangon, the commercial capital, and other citiesacross Myanmar. Hundreds of army supporters rallied outside thecountry’s holiest Buddhist site, Shwedagon Pagoda in downtownYangon, threatening reporters who tried to interview them.

In Naypyitaw, the grandiose and sparsely populated capitalbuilt by army generals, trucks filled with raucous pro-armydemonstrators drove through empty city streets.

On Jan. 30, the army quieted concerns it was on the verge ofcarrying out a coup by saying it would protect the constitutionand act according to the law. The 2008 constitution, drafted bythe military, enshrines democratic elections but allows the armyto take power in a state of emergency.

It was a hollow promise. At 3 a.m. the following Monday,Feb. 1, the army began sweeping up government ministers,lawmakers, writers, filmmakers, and activists. Later thatmorning, it announced a return to military rule.

Suu Kyi, one of the world’s most famous political prisonersduring more than 15 years of house arrest, was once againimprisoned in her home. She was later charged with the obscurecrime of illegally importing walkie-talkies.

Suu Kyi’s political party, the National League for Democracy(NLD), has said the charges the army pressed against her arepolitically motivated and has called for her release. On Feb. 1,the NLD issued a statement on behalf of Suu Kyi, protestingagainst the coup.

“The actions of the military are actions to put the countryback under a dictatorship,” said the statement, which carriedSuu Kyi’s name but not her signature.

The following day, state media said Min Aung Hlaing told thefirst meeting of his new government that the army had to takepower after its protests over alleged election fraud wereignored. Independent international poll watchers have said therewere no major irregularities in the election.

FRAUGHT TALKS

A succession of military and military-backed governmentsruled Myanmar from 1962 to 2015, when Suu Kyi’s NLD won thefirst free and fair elections. Nevertheless, the army-draftedconstitution assigns significant powers to the military,including control over the security forces and key ministries.

The build-up to this month’s military coup started on Nov.8, when Suu Kyi’s NLD won more than 80% of contested seats inthe general election, trouncing the army-backed Union Solidarityand Development Party.

Before, during and after the election, the military castdoubts over the vote and made unsubstantiated allegations ofelection fraud. In mid-January, Min Aung Hlaing called on theelection commission to consider its complaint that as many as athird of the 30 million or so votes cast were potentiallyfraudulent.

The election commission said it is investigating some errorsin voter lists but the outcome would not be enough to change theresult of the election. It has not publicly released the finallist of eligible voters as the military has demanded. Themilitary has said it wants to check the list to verify voters’eligibility. Representatives of the election commission couldnot be reached for comment.

Fears of a possible coup spiked on Jan. 26, when militaryspokesman Zaw Min Tun refused to rule it out. The following day,army chief Min Aung Hlaing said the constitution should berevoked if it was not observed.

Suu Kyi, 75, and Min Aung Hlaing, a 64-year-old career armyofficer who was set to take compulsory retirement in July, had atesty relationship and had not spoken directly for months,according to one person close to Suu Kyi.

Instead, representatives of each sat down in Naypyitaw forhurriedly arranged talks, six people said. There were also talksin Yangon, the former capital and Myanmar’s largest city, one ofthose people said.

In Naypyitaw, Suu Kyi was represented by Kyaw Tint Swe, herright-hand man and formerly a stout defender of the military,according to six people with knowledge of the talks. In Yangon,Suu Kyi’s representative was her long-time friend and personaldoctor Tin Myo Win, according to one of the people. Tin Myo Wincould not be reached for comment.

Senior army negotiator Lieutenant General Yar Pyae was oneof the two military representatives in the Naypyitaw talks, twoof the people said. Reuters could not determine the other. YarPyae could not be reached for comment.

The talks, and other exchanges between the two sides,extended over at least four days, to Jan. 31, the peoplefamiliar with the talks said.

The army representatives made at least three demands,according to three of the six people familiar with the talks:reschedule the Feb. 1 opening of parliament, disband theelection commission, and re-examine the vote under militarysupervision. The army set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Reuters was not able to establish what, if any, terms wereoffered by Suu Kyi’s representatives to the military. Anannouncement in state media later on Jan. 29 said the opening ofone of the two houses of parliament - scheduled for Feb. 1 -would be delayed by one day.

But even before the Jan. 29 afternoon deadline, it becameclear that the talks were effectively over. The two sides’representatives “could not establish good personal rapport,”said one of the people familiar with the talks. “We had a longperiod of misperception, mistrust, before everything started,”the person said, referring to the dispute over the election. Themilitary and the NLD have been at loggerheads since the partywas founded in the late 1980s.

Suu Kyi “seemed resolute” not to bend to the military, oneperson close to her told Reuters.

Another person close to Suu Kyi said the military was tryingto create a narrative that there was civil unrest and popularsupport for the military, “hence justify a takeover, in sometwisted logic.”

Win Htein, one of Suu Kyi’s close aides and a senior memberof the NLD, told Reuters by phone on Jan. 29 that his bags werepacked and he was waiting to be arrested because he feared acoup was imminent.

NO COMPROMISE

By Jan. 30, some of the tension eased after the armyreleased its conciliatory statement vowing to protect the 2008constitution. It accused the media of misinterpreting thecomments made earlier in the week by Min Aung Hlaing.

Suu Kyi is barred from the presidency by a clause the armyput in the constitution stipulating that people with foreignrelatives cannot serve. She has two British sons with her lateBritish husband. As a result, she governed as state counselor, aposition crafted for her that was equivalent to head of state.After her party won the election, she was due to appoint apresident, as she did when her party won the last election in2015.

Some people close to the government expected Suu Kyi toappoint Min Aung Hlaing or one of his allies as president, as acompromise to keep the army onside.

“I think people were, myself included, expecting to see aslightly depressing line-up of presidential candidates, thinkingthat might be the place that both sides could find some commonground,” another adviser to the civilian government said.

The Jan. 29 deadline set by the military came and wentwithout any agreement. On Jan. 30, the military said it wouldhonor the constitution, but the next day, fears of a militarytakeover were rising again.

Early on Jan. 31 there were sightings of troops movingthrough Naypyitaw. One of the people familiar with the talkstold Reuters that on that day one of the government’srepresentatives in the talks told them negotiations hadcollapsed and warned of a coup.

The warning was accurate. Starting about 3 a.m., while mostof Myanmar’s 53 million inhabitants slept, soldiers fanned outacross the country to the homes of ministers, lawmakers,prominent activists and even Buddhist monks known for theiropposition to the army. The targets were either arrested orforced to stay in their homes.

According to one person who worked with the former civiliangovernment, soldiers turned up at telecommunications companies’facilities to cut off access to the internet. By 3 a.m., thecompanies had lost about half of their connectivity to theinternet, according to independent cybersecurity monitoringgroup NetBlocks. None of Myanmar’s four telecoms companiesresponded to requests for comment.

The military could not be reached for comment on theinternet outage.

The time and date of the move, that person and two otherssuggested, may have been chosen on purpose by Myanmar’snumerology-obsessed generals. The digits of 3 a.m. on Feb. 1 –or 0300 on 2/1/21 – add up to nine. The number is traditionallyconsidered auspicious in Myanmar.(Reporting by Poppy McPherson in BangkokEditing by Bill Rigby)